Thando Thabethe has used her social media accounts to pay tribute to actress Busi Lurayi, who died recently

The actress had a close relationship with the late actor because they co-starred in the Netflix show How To Ruin Christmas

Several familiar faces have flocked to her comments section to pay tribute to Busi Lurayi while also offering words of comfort to Thando

Actress and media personality Thando Thabethe was among those who quickly sent their condolences to the late actress Busi Lurayi, who died on Sunday.

Thando Thabethe took to her social media accounts to pay tribute to Busi Lurayi. Image: @busi_lurayi/ Instagram and Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images/Getty Images

This comes as no surprise given that the two stars co-starred in the Netflix series How To Ruin Christmas as sisters. According to The South African news publication, the radio personality has posted numerous videos and photos of herself and Busi on Instagram.

Thabethe also took to Twitter to pay tribute to her onscreen sister, sharing the following posts:

Thando's posts have drawn familiar faces and fans to her Instagram page, where they have paid tribute to Busi while also comforting the actress on her tragic loss.

@minniedlamini said:

"This broke my heart "

@candicemodiselle wrote:

"Askies mama.♥️♥️♥️"

@refilwemodiselle shared:

"I'm so sorry ️️."

@realnomalanga commented:

"Baby❤️ please I’m so sorry."

@misskgaswanyane also said:

"For some weird reason after I heard, you came to my mind. I know how much you adored her work. Love and Light to you. ❤️"

@Sureshnie added:

"Absolutely shocked to hear this news about Busi! What a family you were and you made us all fall in love with the work you did! May she Rest in Peace, and deepest condolences to you Thando."

‘How To Ruin Christmas’ star Busisiwe Lurayi passes away, Mzansi shares heartfelt condolences to her family

Briefly News previously reported that award-winning actress Busisiwe Lurayi has passed away. The renowned thespian was pronounced dead on Sunday, 10 July, according to a statement.

The SAFTA-winning star appeared in TV shows like SABC 1's City Ses'la, Sokhulu and Partners and most recently in How to Ruin Christmas, a Netflix original rom-com.

Busisiwe Lurayi's agency Eye Media Artists shared a family statement on social media on Monday. TshisaLIVE reports that the owner of the agency, Brian Makau, confirmed the news to the publication.

