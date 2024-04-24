Mama Joy recently visited Durban businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize's La Lucia mansion in Durban

The sports fanatic, who is Royal AM's number one fan, shared a video from inside the house

After sharing the video on Twitter (X), some netizens were left green with envy, with many wishing it was them in the house

Only a few can say they got to break bread with one of Durban's most opulent businesswomen. Mama Joy recently had the opportunity to visit the Royal AM boss at her mansion in Durban.

Royal AM's Mama Joy recently visited Shauwn Mkhize at her Durban mansion. Image: @mamajoy_chauke

Source: Instagram

Mama Joy shares video inside the Mkhize mansion

Mama Joy shared a video of a portion of the interior at businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize's La Lucia mansion in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal. The sports fanatic, once a firm supporter of Orlando Pirates, is now Royal AM's number one fan.

After reports claimed that the soccer club owed her thousands of rands, Mama Joy clapped back by posting a video of her at Mamkhize's home.

"It’s me here at La Lucia Durban Mamkhize's house."

Mama Joy said to be feuding with Royal AM

An X page claimed that Mama Joy ended her relationship with Mamkhize because of salary related issues.

In numerous tweets, @Rushsportson2 claimed that Mama Joy demanded shares on top of the salary she was allegedly getting.

The page further reported that Mama Joy was allegedly unpaid for 8 months.

"Millionaire Global & SA Super Fan Mamajoy is not worried about the R80,000 that she is owed, and if asked, she can help Royal AM Boss Mamkhize with salary payments if she is given some shares."

Mzansi weighs in on Mama Joy's clapback

Following the Twitter post (X), some netizens were left envious, as they wished it was them at the house.

Others asked Mama Joy not to entertain hearsay.

@Ashseraka2:

"That Page reports fake news only. I have never seen the post anything worth reading."

@tonnygerald:

"People no longer take them seriously because of fake news."

@Phelela:

"Wow, I am coming to eat breakfast with you and the Mkhizes."

@NunguSompisi:

"You forgot to say “fully paid” Mumm."

Ntokozo:

"Are you going there to ask for the money she owes you?"

Mama Joy bags another gig, but Mzansi was not fazed

In a previous report from Briefly News, renowned sports enthusiast Mama Joy is the ambassador for the Telkom Netball League.

While some South Africans congratulated her, others were unimpressed, suggesting she should step back and give others a chance. Despite the mixed reactions, Mama Joy's winning season continues as she takes on this new role in sports.

