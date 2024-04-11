Renowned sports enthusiast Joy "Mama Joy" Chauke has become the ambassador for the Telkom Netball League, sharing the exciting news on her social media

While some South Africans congratulated her, others expressed fatigue, suggesting she should step back and give others a chance

Despite the mixed reactions, Mama Joy's winning season continues as she takes on this new role in sports

Mama Joy is in her winning season and we love it for her. The popular sports fanatic recently shared some great news with her fans and followers.

Mama Joy has announced some great news with her fans. Image: @mamajoy_chauke

Source: Instagram

Mama Grace announces her new gig

Mama Joy is undoubtedly one of the most famous sports supporters in Mzansi. She has been to several local and international games, including the Rugby World Cup in Paris and the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

Taking to her social media pages, Mama Joy announced that she is now the ambassador of the Telkom Netball League. She shared a picture holding her signature scarf and rocking a colourful attire. She captioned the post:

"You are looking at an Ambassador of Telkom Netball League, Mamajoy herself."

Mzansi not happy with Mama Joy's appointment

South Africans seem tired of Mama Joy being everywhere. Many said she should step back and give others a chance. Others congratulated her on her new appointment.

@Thabsthabang2 said:

"So you really not tired of our tax money Neh "

@chaukek added:

"Ms everywhere and everything efa youth chance koko Chauke."

@HMgxaji commented:

"I thought you’re in Football even though you never kicked even a tennis ball"

@Gaijinguyy wrote:

"Congratulations and we'll done "

@lungelomoss1 added:

"Congrats Mama Joy "

Source: Briefly News