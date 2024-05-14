Radio presenter Felix Hlophe is in preparations to take on a second wife after his first wife, Tracy, gave him permission

The Gagasi FM breakfast host has reportedly introduced the wife-to-be Ayanda to his wife, Tracy Hlophe

Felx Hlophe confirmed the news and said there would be a wedding soon but refrained from spilling the details

Halala, wedding bells are ringing at the Hlophe household as Felix is looking to marry another woman.

Felix Hlophe and his wife Tracy are about to expand their family. Image: @felixhlophe

The Hlophe's to welcome a new wife

Radio presenter and comedian Felix Hlophe is reportedly preparing to marry a second wife. It took the Gagasi FM breakfast host months to convince his wife, Tracy Hlophe, to allow him this opportunity.

According to TshisaLIVE, a woman by the name of Ayanda is set to become Mrs Hlophe pretty soon.

A source told the news publication that Felix had already introduced his wife-to-be, Ayanda, to his first wife, Tracy.

"It took months for him to persuade Tracy to enter into such a marriage."

The report further stated that people close to Felix had always wondered who the mystery woman by his side was. Little did they know that he planned on marrying her. He was still waiting for Tracy's go-ahead.

Felix Hlophe confirms the marriage rumours

Confirming the news to the publication, Felix Hlophe expressed relief that Tracy has finally given him her blessings to walk down the aisle with Ayanda.

The media personality then stated that a wedding would be taking place soon but refrained from discussing it further.

"Yes, my wife has finally accepted uAyanda to be my second wife."

