Gospel singer Bucy Radebe's husband, Thapelo, has spoken out about the rumours of his marriage coming to an end

Thapelo slammed news that he and the gospel singer are getting a divorce following the leaked WhatsApp status that Bucy had put up privately

The husband further mentioned that Bucy Radebe won't be explaining or releasing a statement about the rumours to anyone

South African gospel star Bucy Radebe's marital issues have aired to the public and have been trending. The singer's husband has decided to come clean about the rumours.

Bucy's husband Thapelo rubbishes divorce rumours

This isn't the first time the gospel singer's husband has made headlines as he trended after allegedly disrespecting Dr Rebecca Malope during a show.

According to TshisaLIVE, Thapelo slammed the rumours and claims he and Radebe are on the verge of getting a divorce. This was after screenshots of the singer's WhatsApp statuses were leaked about gospel star Bucy Radebe claiming to be a single lady.

Bucy allegedly wrote:

"I've done things that I'm not proud of just to get over the pain and betrayal. I lost a big part of myself in the process, but I guess it's not too late to start over. I have to start by forgiving myself and start loving myself better."

Responding to the rumours, Thapelo said:

"There's no marriage that is ending. That is her private and personal WhatsApp number. She posts what she likes and she can’t explain herself to anyone on what she posts or does on her own personal phone.

"Bucy is not obligated to provide any statements or explanations to anyone. We previously discussed this matter, as I was not directly privy to those statuses; rather, I learned about them through a journalist. Given her frequent posts, Bucy and I have an understanding. She is understandably perplexed as to why she should justify her private WhatsApp status updates to the public."

