DJ Shimza shared a video promoting his upcoming weekly residency at the iconic Club Chinois in Ibiza

Black Coffee publicly gushed over him, in turn DJ Shimza responded emotionally ro the thumbs up

Fans and fellow DJs praised DJ Shimza and praised his growth and urged him to open doors for others

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Black Coffee gushed over DJ Shimza ahead of Ibiza residency. Image: shimza.dj, realblackcoffee

Source: Instagram

Grammy Award winner Black Coffee showed love to DJ Shimza after he advertised his residency at the iconic Club Chinois in Ibiza.

DJ Black Coffee and DJ Shimza are friendship goals. From rolling through the streets of Tembisa in matching R4.3 million Mercedes-Benz G63s to supporting each other’s philanthropic endeavours, the duo are a match made in friendship heaven.

Black Coffee shows love to DJ Shimza ahead of Ibiza residency

Taking to his X account on Monday 30 June 2025, DJ Shimza shared a video advertising his residency at Club Chinois in Ibiza. The producer and club DJ, born Ashley Raphala, reminded South Africa that he will be playing in Ibiza in August 2025. The post was captioned:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

“Only a few weeks left till I kick off my weekly residency in Ibiza, Shimza &Co. Let’s goooo!!!! 🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🙏🏾❤️”

The short video advertising DJ Shimza’s residency in Ibiza highlights how far he has come from organising parties in his hometown in Tembisa to hosting his own events such as Kunye, which has become a staple for local concertgoers.

Watch the video below:

In the comments, Black Coffee expressed pride in DJ Shimza’s achievements. The response read:

“So proud of you man!!!🙏🏿”

The compliment touched DJ Shimza who responded to Black Coffee’s stamp of approval with gratitude. Shimza’s response read:

“These words, from a Grootmaan you look up to… Priceless! 🙏🏾🥹❤️❤️”

Netizens react as Black Coffee shows DJ Shimza love

In the comments, up-and-coming wheel spinners gave DJ Shimza his flowers, while fans asked him to open doors for their favourites.

@deejaytwitch_ said:

“You’ve really outdone yourself and it’s been beautiful watching you as a grootman look up to doing great for the culture. Much love! 🙏🏾❤️”

@MokwadiMo suggested:

“Please plug our goat MacG. Grootman is blueticking him for no reason.”

@mrshezi remarked:

“Thank goodness the beef between you and grootman ended, it would have been awkward for you to bump into each other, at Ibiza le sa buisane. Any how Congratulations, fly that SA flag high.”

@MartinLesego1 gushed:

“You work hard bro; you deserve everything that comes to you 👏🏾”

@Khanyisa_Gadla said:

“That's what the world needs. Few words of encouragement.”

@Goodfri8nd advised:

“One day, you must listen to Whitney Houston's 'Greatest Love Of All' and you thank me later.”

Black Coffee showed love to DJ Shimza. Image: shimza.dj

Source: Instagram

Black Coffee and DJ Shimza fix relationship

Things were always rosy between DJ Shimza and Black Coffee.

Briefly News reported that DJ Shimza and Black Coffee fixed their issues after their fallout and were all smiles, posing for a photo at an event in 2024.

According to TimesLIVE in 2019, Shimza revealed that his relationship with his former mentor had been shaky after leaving his record label, Soulistic.

In his viral interview on Podcast and Chill in 2023, Coffee spoke about what led to their fallout, saying their friendship needed to end.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News