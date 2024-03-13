Black Coffee and DJ Shimza recently hung out at Coffee's star-studded birthday party

It appears that the men had fixed their issues after their fallout and were all smiles, posing for a photo

Mzansi praised the two's relationship, glad that they finally buried the hatchet

Black Coffee and DJ Shimza seemingly squashed their beef and hung out at Coffee's birthday party. Images: realblackcoffee, shimza.dj

Black Coffee was recently spotted having a sweet moment with DJ Shimza at his lavish birthday party following the DJ's housewarming party. The stars appeared in a better space and moved past their differences; fans loved it.

Black Coffee and DJ Shimza hang out

Black Coffee recently celebrated his birthday with a star-studded party hosting some of the country's big names.

Among the stars was Coffee's former mentee, DJ Shimza, who got to take a photo with the internationally acclaimed disc jockey. The men appeared to have ironed things out after their fallout.

According to TimesLIVE in 2019, Shimza revealed that his relationship with his former mentor had been shaky after leaving his record label, Soulistic.

In his viral interview on Podcast and Chill in 2023, Coffee spoke about what led to their fallout, saying their friendship needed to end:

"You need to understand when the friendship has served its purpose, where after getting what you were looking for, you can leave. Because when you stick around for longer, it becomes toxic.

"I learned that what we were struggling with was fame and learning to respect each other's boundaries."

Shimza posted their photos on his Instagram page wishing Coffee well on his birthday:

"More life."

Mzansi reacts to Black Coffee and DJ Shimza's photo

Netizens praised the men for their success and for finally mending fences:

South African singer, Lady Du said:

"I’m so happy to see this!"

Mzansi rapper, Stilo Magolide was happy:

"Love to see it!"

South African designer, Laduma wrote:

"We love to see this."

maero_mfr_souls_tumelo posted:

"Brotherhood. Best thing on the internet today."

general_gtz10 responded:

"This picture gives me joy."

iamsiphiwekhambule1 advised:

"Hope you have made peace, gents. Money is not everything; just bury the hatchet and move on."

Black Coffee stuns at his housewarming

In more Black Coffee updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the DJ giving Cassper Nyovest a tour of his garage.

Coffee's garage boasts an impressive collection of lavish rides and supercars, each with a price tag in the millions.

Not only that, the We Dance Again hitmaker also sports some pricey accessories and recently flaunted his multimillion-rand Patek Philippe at his lavish housewarming.

