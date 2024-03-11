DJ Black Coffee's viral video with Cassper Nyovest showcased his impressive car collection

The Grammy Award-winning DJ recently embraced Christianity after surviving an aircraft accident

Social media users praised his cars but criticized the cameraperson for not focusing on the vehicles

DJ Black Coffee recently had the streets buzzing when a video of the star's expensive car collection went viral. The star known for his impressive car collection showed fellow celebrity Casper Nyovest his whips.

DJ Black Coffee shows Cassper Nyovest his cars

DJ Black Coffee is one of the most successful DJs in Africa. The star recently made headlines after giving his life to Christ a few weeks after his aircraft accident. Unsurprisingly, the Grammy Award-winning DJ is hanging out with Cassper Nyovest, who is also on his spiritual journey.

A video shared by the popular entertainment blog MDN News on X showed the two stars in DJ Black Coffee's garage. The Superman hitmaker showed Mufasa his expensive car collection.

Mzansi reacts to DJ Black Coffee's car collection

Social media users loved seeing the star's cars. Many slammed the camera person for failing to take proper videos of the cars.

@PetuniaTsweleng said:

"I like the fact that they have both decided to follow Jesus Christ. They are now brothers in Christ. ❤️ May the LORD bless their walk with Christ. "

@justBeAman_11 added:

"Which car? because we didn't see it, he was only focused on Black and Cass Camera failed the test."

@ZizinjaAbelungu wrote:

"Black Coffee is the only Celebrity in South Africa, the rest are just upcoming artists "

AgriGrowthBuzz noted:

"Like I always say, we need a special institution that will train our cameraman or camerawoman because they're doing us injustice."

@DjDukesta commented:

"The cameraman is so useless we want to see the car, not Coffee and Cass."

