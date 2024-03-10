Mihlali Ndamase celebrated a major achievement with an epic video on Instagram, which caused a frenzy

The influencer made a big girl purchase that is worth millions, and she showed it off to her followers

Many people commented that they admired Mihlali Ndamase's brand-new Mercedes and could not get over it

Mihlali Ndamase had tongues wagging following her latest flex on social media. The stunning media personality showed fans that she keeps winning in life.

Mihlali Ndamase celebrated buying a R3.5M Mercedes AMG, and people were impressed. Image: @mihlali_n

Many people were in awe over Mihlali Ndamase's lavish lifestyle. Netizens could not stop raving about how well she was doing in life.

Mihlali Ndamase slays with new Mercedes AMG

Social media darling Mihlali Ndamase bought a Mercedes-Benz AMG Affalterbach. She shared an Instagram post showing off her new baby, valued at more than R3.5 million depending on the customisations.

Mihlali Ndamase showered with congratulatory messages

On Instagram, many people commented on Mihlali's taste in cars. Netizens commented she deserved the treat after everything she had been through. Some netizens referenced the time Mihlali had a public fallout with ex her, Leeroy Sidambe.

@lizo_swana applauded:

"This is a beast, man! Congrats to her, wow."

@thabubu was impressed:

"That come back stage."

merylsanta said:

"She once said even if a man walks out of your life, your bag mustn’t be shaken, child. Sheesh."

jodie_matches commented:

"This is literally an ad, congratulations."

itsmazingmomo wrote:

"Oh chommie. Congratulations baby"

@Ihhashi_Turkei gushed:

"Well deserved for everything she’s been through."

@SunriseProfunif added:

"I know some South Africans will get jealous."

@I_am_reckles remarked:

"And then someone hates life because Mihlali is buying expensive cars, and they can't afford bread. Guys, stick to your lane."

