A South African man shared a TikTok video showcasing his journey to having his on ride

The footage shows him going from relying on old, uncomfortable taxis to owning a Hyundai Grand i10

Mzansi netizens celebrated his achievement and congratulated him on his success

A man shared his journey from enduring the discomfort of old taxis to becoming a proud owner of a brand-new Hyundai car. Image: @tii.sets0

Source: TikTok

Taking taxis as a Mzansi commuter can be a real schlep, especially if you have to ride in one of the old, beat-up Siyaya combis.

Man goes from riding taxis to owning car

One gent who knows this all too well is @tii.sets0 who posted a video on TikTok of a typical day of him catching a ride in a taxi on a rainy day. He recorded the wet and muddy interior of the taxi as well as he got wet too.

The video soon switched to @tii.sets0 collecting his new and very own car, a stunning Hyundai Grand i10 hatchback, at the dealership.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

"Romans 8:18 - 'Yet what we suffer now is nothing compared to the glory he will reveal to us later,' the grateful car owner captioned the post.

Mzansi congratulates the young man

Impressed Mzansi reacted to the video with congratulatory messages wishing the young man well and commending his efforts to improve his transport situation.

nqona1 replied:

"Congratulations yaze yayinhle imoto yakho ."

MaNxumalo commented:

"Waze wasebenza ❤️."

nomondej responded:

"I’m so happy for you!!!!!!!!!!❤️."

Isanda Sakhiwe Magwentshu said:

"This is amazing ✨God is good ❤️."

KhanyiB replied:

"Another day being happy for a complete stranger ."

OKs 123 replied:

"Congrats bra...uNkulunkulu akugcinele yona iphephile."

Woman celebrates buying a new Ford Ranger

In another story, Briefly News reported that a Mzansi woman had netizens star-struck after taking to TikTok to post a video of her new beast of a car.

The now-viral video shared by Ditiro Seika shows the voluptuous babe wearing a tight black mini-dress as she makes her way to her new Ford Ranger.

The black mid-size pickup truck boasted power and style, much like its new owner, Ditiro, who acknowledged God for the incredible blessing.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News