A South African woman became the owner of a very impressive Ford Ranger bakkie

A viral TikTok video shows the overjoyed woman approaching her new ride, which was black like her outfit

Her video and new purchase won praise online as people congratulated the full-figured woman

A Mzansi woman had netizens star-struck after taking to TikTok to post a video of her new beast of a car.

Woman celebrates getting big Ford bakkie

The now-viral video shared by Ditiro Seika shows the voluptuous babe wearing a tight black mini-dress as she makes her way to her new Ford Ranger.

According to Suffolk Gazette, one of the primary reasons behind the Ford Ranger's popularity is its impressive performance and capability. It boasts a powerful engine lineup, remarkable towing capacity, and robust off-road capabilities.

The black mid-size pickup truck boasted power and style, much like its new owner, Ditiro, who acknowledged God for the incredible blessing.

Watch the video below:

SA congratulates the woman

Proud and inspired South African netizens showered Ditiro with love in the comments section as they congratulated her on her new and impressive whip.

User responded:

"Yaze yakufanele, congrats!."

Sokhulu Sokhulu commented:

"Waze wamuhl umuntu congratulations sisi. unkulunkulu akuvikele ezingozini, kubathakathi nezigebengu❤️."

Zama said:

"Imoto ayilingane nomnikazi into engasukumi phansi ."

Lungile Sekhoanyane commented:

"Yaaas Big Girls with Big Cars ."

what country is this wrote:

"A stufuza with a stufuza car!! goals."

masego848 said:

"Ford Ranger bought Ford Ranger ."

commented:

"Beast for a beast babyyy, congratulations."

Dad's new Ford Ranger charms Mzansi

In another story, Briefly News reported that two little boys were over the moon when their dad bought a new Ford Ranger in a clip that has won over many South Africans' hearts.

The boys' adorable reactions when their dad unveiled his new whip are enough to make anyone melt.

In the video posted by @fancy_Mabuza, the children's genuine, joyful reaction will make you want to jump for joy, too. You can tell this happy family deserves this gift.

