There is no better feeling than getting a new car and sharing the moment with the right people

One dad brought his biggest cheerleaders along to the unveiling of his brand-new Ford Ranger, and their reactions were priceless

The sons were happier than their father over the new purchase and stole the country's hearts with their reaction

We love to see people win. But it hits differently when the person winning is a parent or a loved one.

These kids are over the moon about the new family purchase.

Source: TikTok

Dad's new Ford Ranger impresses his sons

Two little boys' reaction to their father's purchase of a Ford Ranger has warmed Mzansi's heart. The little boys lose their minds upon seeing the car, making the man's achievement even better.

Over 100 000 people are happy for the man and his son

In the video posted by @fancy_Mabuza, the children's genuine, joyful reaction will make you want to jump for joy too. You can tell this happy family deserves this gift.

Watch the video here:

South Africa felt congratulations are in order

People lined up to tell the family they were winning in life.

Briefly News compiled the best comments:

@atiya2424 was humbled by the kids:

"Wow, the joy of the kids means the world to us, congrats."

@shlobilek loves the car:

"I am a Ford lover forever, I mean look at that."

@Brumi was overjoyed:

"Congratulations, you deserve it."

@jovan690131 was happy:

"Love this."

@thub827 was so excited:

"My dream car and colour even."

Botswana beauty starts Ford Ranger off-road club for ladies, helps people in rural areas

Briefly News reported on a woman who uses her Ford to travel through parts of Africa to promote cultural tourism and women empowerment.

Noluntu has become known as the Ranger girl. She is famous for driving in her 4x4 and looking for the next adventure. This woman and her spirit inspire Mzansi.

Many women are begging to become a part of her amazing club.

