Kabza De Small has been in the headlines following the buzz about his theatre show that sold like hot cake

Mawhoo recently paid him some attention and made people run with speculations about her intentions

Kabza De Small's fans had wild guesses about why Mawhoo put out a message for the beloved amapiano DJ

Kabza De Small has been the talk of the town following his epic success with a sold-out show. He made an impressive achievement before he cancelled the event.

Mawhoo sang Kabza De Small's praises, and some fans thought she was nursing a crush. Image: @mawhoo_ / @kabelomotha_.

Source: Instagram

Mawhoo wrote a message about DJ Kabza de Small, and she had people interested. Kabza De Small fans jumped to conclusions about mAWHOO'S shout-out.

Kabza De Small gets praise from Mawhoo

In a post on x, entertainment blogger @MDNnews posted screenshots showing that Mawhoo had nothing but nice things to say about Kabza De Small. She took time to show him appreciation in a post on her Instagram stories. In the post, she wrote:

"Indlondo yamapiano".

SA speculates about Mawhoo and Kabza De Small

Online users at the message meant something more. Some netizens speculated that the two might be dating or that Mawhoo is interested in him romantically. Many people thought that Kabza deserved the shout-out from Mawhoo. Kabza recently sold out a show within five hours.

Read the comments below:

@General_Sport7 said:

"Well deserved flowers."

@ChrisEcxel102 commented:

"Ungavumi Kabza, she knows what she's doing."

@Bokenza1 speculated:

"You might find out they are secretly dating."

@Leruo_267 advised:

"That's a signal monna Kabza..go get your things."

@xolo_scott guessed:

"She wants him."

SA reacts as Mawhoo releases texts from Lil Wayne

Briefly News previously reported that Mawhoo is standing on business and trying to back up her claims about having famous American rappers in her DMs. Having recently revealed that the likes of Jay Z and Rick Ross were messaging her, the Ngilimele hitmaker showed off her messages from Lil Wayne.

