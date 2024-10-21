Mmabatho Montsho celebrated her 41st birthday, with social media users praising her ageless beauty

Musa Khawula shared a picture of the actress on X, revealing her age, which sparked mixed reactions online

Fans admired her youthful appearance, while others commented on the small age gap between her and her husband, Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi

Media personality Mmabatho Montsho celebrated another trip around the sun. Social media users said the star, who is now 41, does not look a day over 30.

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi’s wife, Mmabatho Montsho, celebrated her birthday. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Mmabatho Montsho marks her birthday

Halala! Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's wife, Mmabatho Montsho, is now 41. The actress and filmmaker has been praised for her ageless beauty.

A picture of the Happiness Is A Four Letter Word star was shared on X by the controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula, who also revealed her age. He captioned the post:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Mmabatho Montsho celebrates her 41st birthday."

Mzansi celebrates Mmabatho Montsho's birthday

Social media users flooded the post with mixed reactions. Some praised the actress for looking younger than her age, while others spoke about the age difference between her and her husband, Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.

@Akani2008 said:

"She will always be Lumka to me 🙈, she's is so beautiful and ever young ♥️"

@Miz_Ruraltarain wrote:

"So @MbuyiseniNdlozi you are Ben 10 🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂 No wonder o le cheetah."

@Lebona_cabonena added:

"Mbuyiseni Ndlozi is 39 years old, and she is 41. This reminds me of Dali Mpofu and Winnie Mandela."

@EpicSolaris wrote:

"40 looks good on her. It's like she's 29."

@StHonorable said:

"Beautiful Queen of my brother who's not allowed to like or repost posts of EFF's defectors. 😭"

@leko__shoba commented:

"She looks good at 41 years old."

@Melusi_Mokone noted:

"It’s been a minute since I’ve heard anything about her, still looking like how she looked when I first saw her. Ageing very fine.♥️♥️♥️ Happiest birthday to her.🫂🎉🙌"

Inside Skeem Saam star Harriet Manamela's birthday

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Skeem Saam actress Harriet Manamela's fans and family went all out for her birthday party. The grateful star shared pictures from the day and appreciated those who made the event possible.

Famous actress Harriet Manamela celebrated another trip around the sun. The actress took to social media to thank her friends and family for organising a beautiful birthday celebration.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News