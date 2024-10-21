Mzansi's Bae Thapelo Mokoena Turns 42, Fans Wish Him Happy Birthday
- South African actor Thapelo Mokoena recently turned 42 years old on 21 October 2024
- Fans on Twitter (X) wished him a happy birthday, and they noted how good he looked for a 41-year-old
- The ladies, in particular, were left drooling, saying the man looked good for men in his age group
Award-winning South African actor Thapelo Mokoena recently celebrated his birthday on 21 October, and his fans are going crazy over him.
Thapelo Mokoena celebrates milestone
One of the most popular faces in Mzansi television, Thapelo Mokoena, recently celebrated his 42nd birthday. Fans commended his good looks.
The Fatal Seduction actor was born on 21 October 1982 and has a lengthy acting career.
The star clocked 23 years in the acting business and has shared some advice with aspiring actors. "Respect the game...respect the people, and longevity becomes an inherent part of the journey," he said, as quoted by TshisaLIVE.
Mzansi wishes Thapelo Mokoena a happy birthday
Social media users wished him a happy birthday, saying he looks very good to someone his age. The ladies were left drooling, and they did not hold back from complimenting him.
@Melusi_Mokone shared:
"If it weren’t for this guy ngabe Castle Lite ayiphuzwa.🤝🤞I honestly thought he’s on his 50s judging by the grey beard.👀😮💨 Happiest birthday to him btw.🎉🎈"
@IrisJulianne cried:
"And he's there by category ya older man 😭Kanti he is actually young."
@Vanillasausy gushed:
"Aging like a fine wine 🔥🔥"
@Dingswayo_N wished:
"Happy Birthday to Thapelo🎊🎊🎊"
@SdonaG asked:
"Wait, he has looked like this for like 15 years. He had grey beards in his early 20s? 🫠"
@hotSauce111_ claimed:
"He has that Woolworths model aesthetic."
@IamCamaroM joked:
"Hhaibo when this guy was Karabo’s bodyguard I was still in primary jiki jiki he is couple of years older than me ngeke 😂"
Minnie Dlamini pens sweet message to Thapelo Mokoena
In a previous report from Briefly News, Minnie Dlamini penned a sweet message to her friend Thapelo Mokoena.
She congratulated him on his wine launch, but the post had Mzansi buzzing because they looked rather cosy when they posed for pictures at the event.
