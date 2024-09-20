Minnie Dlamini penned a sweet message to her friend Thapelo Mokoena, congratulating him on his wine launch

The post had Mzansi buzzing because they looked rather cosy when they posed for pictures at the event

People questioned their relationship status, seeing that Mokoena is a married man and Minnie is divorced

Mzansi had much to say about Minnie Dlamini's Instagram post dedicated to Thapelo Mokoena.

Minnie Dlamini and Thapelo Mokoena had peeps buzzing after penning sweet notes to each other. Image: @mokoenalive, @minniedlamini

Source: Instagram

Minnie lauds Thapelo Mokoena

After launching his new wine brand, Nero Rose Wine, which she attended, Minnie Dlamini penned an appreciative letter to Thapelo Mokoena. The actress spoke about the wonderful impact he made in her life.

Congratulating him on his success, Minnie said she met Thapelo when she was 18, and he encouraged her to pursue an acting career.

"A year later I won the Live presenter search and the rest is history. Over the years you have always offered me guidance, support and a friendship I’m so grateful for. You have always moved in your own lane, at the highest level of professionalism and excellence. Inspired. Congratulations on yet another achievement with @nerowineglobal The launch of your rosé was full of love and celebration. Mad love always fam."

In response, Thapelo Mokoena said he would always be in her corner.

"Always in your corner, Fam! You told it so well, my homie, & look how beautiful this life journey has been. Mad appreciation & Nothing but Love for you. Thank you for being part of this milestone."

What Mzansi has to say about Minnie and Thapelo

Commenting on Musa Khawula's post, netizens were questioning the state of their relationship, saying Mokoena is a married man and Minnie is divorced from Quinton Jones.

@SwartSakk said:

"Thapelo must run while still early."

@Nkosi_Shebi asked:

"She's back in the market? Shem."

@ChrisEcxel102 joked:

"They are like oil and water, they do not mix".

@broneldamglass1 questioned:

"Why is a married man holding another woman's hand like dat unless dey is shooting a commercial."

@WeziDaily stated:

"Is he not married chomie?"

Thapelo Mokoena on his longevity

In more Thapelo Mokoena news from Briefly News, the actor gave career advice to those who wish to keep their relevance in the acting industry, using himself as an example.

Mokoena said that the hunger a person has in the beginning should not die down years down the line.

