The Flamboyant media personality Somizi Mhlongo recently revealed that he is open to getting married again

The former Idols SA judge further claimed that he is a polygamist and pansexual

The media personality and socialite also mentioned that he hasn't found love yet, but he is exploring

The South African popular media personality Somizi Mhlongo recently shared some information about his love life and where he is now with love.

Somizi Mhlongo claims to be a polygamist

The South African flamboyant socialite, Somizi 'Somgaga' Mhlongo, recently opened up about him being a polygamist and pansexual. The star also shared information about his love life and exploring new things.

According to Fakazanews, Somizi Mhlongo said:

"With age, you realize certain things and discover more about yourself. I’ve come to understand that I am possibly 80%-90% polygamous and also identify as pansexual. I’m exploring these aspects of myself and just living my life. I discovered this later in life, and I’m enjoying it. I’m not committed to anyone, and I don’t want anyone to be committed to me."

The former Idols SA judge further mentioned that he is still open to marriage and that he loved the concept of marriage and him being married.

He said:

"Marriage is on the cards, I’ll definitely get married. I love the concept of marriage. To be honest, I’m more in love with the wedding than the marriage, but I understand the marriage part.

"It would be an honest relationship, not an open one. To me, an open relationship means having the freedom to date anyone at any time. On the other hand, an honest relationship involves discussing things beforehand and reaching a mutual agreement before anything happens."

Somizi Mhlongo joins the viral Elsa Majimbo challenge

In more SomGaga updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the flamboyant media personality and socialite's hilarious skit doing the Elsa Majimbo challenge.

The former Idols South Africa judge, Somizi Mhlongo, had many netizens in stitches over his impersonation of the famous African TikTok content creator while telling a story on social media drenched in body lotion and oils.

