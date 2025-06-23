Stephanie Ndlovu and Hungani Ndlovu confirmed their divorce in a statement released on Sunday, 22 June 2025

In the season finale of Friendship Frequency , Stephanie Ndlovu shared how her faith and belief in God helped her deal with past and present issues

Stephanie described peace not as the absence of pain, but as trusting in God's goodness even when life is painful

Stephanie Sandows and Hungani Ndlovu have hogged headlines after confirming that they are getting a divorce. In an episode of a podcast she co-hosts with close friend Petronella Tshuma, Stephanie Sandows discussed healing and peace.

Stephanie Sandows and Skeem Saam actor Hungani Ndlovu finally confirmed reports that they were going their separate ways after six years of marriage. Apart from their joint statement on Sunday, 22 June 2025, the couple hasn’t shared any details on how they have been dealing with the divorce.

Stephanie Ndlovu opens up about healing amid divorce

In the Season 2 finale of the Friendship Frequency Podcast, which aired on Friday, 20 June 2023, Stephanie Ndlovu and her friend Petronella Tshuma tackled a tough topic after receiving a letter from a fan of the podcast.

The fan said she was unsure whether to invite a cousin to her wedding because he had abused her when she was a child.

The discussion quickly turned personal as Stephanie Ndlovu disclosed that she, too, is a survivor of sexual abuse. She shared how she processes trauma in her life.

She explained how her Christian faith helped her heal and that it still carries her through the most turbulent times in her life. Stephanie told Petronella, peace means believing God is good even when life isn’t.

“What I do know and what I am absolutely convinced of is that I am never alone and I have never been alone and I have never felt alone because even in the deepest deepest deepest deepest place of either like you know sadness depression or whatever I have always leaned on the fact that God is right there with me and I think that for me healing looks like peace and think that for me healing looks like peace and peace is not the absence of like emotion and sad days and life things. Peace is despite the chaos, despite the heartache, despite the struggle, I know you are God and I know that your thoughts towards me are good and I know you are not just any God, but you are a good God and if I believe that you are sovereign, if you're sovereign and if you are good and those two go together then the things that whatever it might be is happening whatever my circumstances are, will still work out for my good. And I stand very firm on that truth and it is the one truth that nobody can take away from me nothing and no one I do not care how upside down the world might get,” she said.

Stephanie Ndlovu shares how she helped Hungani get his big break

Apart from their new content, fans of the former couple have been analysing past YouTube videos from their channel, The Ndlovus Uncut, for any indications on when and why their marriage crumbled.

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Stephanie Ndlovu once discussed how Hungani Ndlovu got a big break in his career.

Fans of Hungani and Stephanie drew many conclusions based on the resurfaced video discussing the couple's early days. Steph disclosed that she met Hungani when he was " a struggling actor." Steph recounted that she was the casting director on Scandal! at the time when he auditioned, she helped him get the role.

