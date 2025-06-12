Aldrin Sampear opened up about his childhood and his rejection by his father and his family in a deeply emotional post

In his post shared on X on Thursday, 12 June 2025, he also advised people on the consequences of casual relationships

Netizens responded with support, while others shared their similar experiences and praised Sampear for telling his story

Media personality Aldrin Sampear left Mzansi its their feels when he wore his heart on his sleeve and opened up about his upbringing.

Sampear, a Newzroom Afrika anchor, was in the news after he allegedly assaulted a female motorist in Johannesburg on 17 April 2025. With the incident behind him, the former Power 98.7 FM host opened up about his upbringing and gave his two cents on casual sex.

Aldrin Sampear opens up about rejection and childhood trauma

Taking to his verified X account on Thursday, 12 June 2025, Aldrin Sampear opened up about his childhood and upbringing. In a poignant post, Sampear, who was featured in the last season of The River, shared that his father rejected him, and he suggested that he still carries that trauma today. The post was captioned:

“I was born rejected. My father’s family denied paternity. Be careful of how you have sex and who you have it with. The moment of pleasure can cause indelible trauma on the one who is conceived in the moment of pleasure. It’s an unfair burden. We all deserve the belonging.”

Netizens react to Aldrin Sampear's revelation

Netizens filled the comments with words of comfort and encouragement. Several netizens also shared similar experiences and how the rejection affected their adult relationships. Others were stunned that Aldrin Sampear had such a tough upbringing.

Here are some of the comments:

@chefluuu shared:

“I was born rejected, too. My mom died after my birth, dad is nowhere to be found. Every human I've come across on this earth has always rejected me, but life goes on. So, how did you get your English names?”

@Lindo_Mnisi said:

“Eish, I can just imagine the pain of growing up knowing that your father denied you. The anger within. The confusion. The trauma. Thanks for sharing, man. Hope you can speak more on what this does to a person to hopefully educate.”

@BlvckScvleOle replied:

“Here I was thinking you were some cheeseboy who grew up super soft.”

@KennedyWandera_ responded:

“Hugs, my brother. So sorry about this.”

@BridgetMasinga said:

“Every child deserves to know that they were chosen, wanted and called into being. The best energy you can give your child is knowing, regardless of what transpired in the romantic relationship of the parents, that they were wanted.”

