Aldrin Sampear has issued an apology after the road rage incident in which he was involved

The news reporter was caught on camera in the middle of a heated altercation with another motorist, an argument that nearly took a left turn

His plea for forgiveness stirred a cocktail of reactions from local social media users

Disgraced reporter, Aldrin Sampear, issued an apology after he was called out for his behaviour over his viral road rage incident.

Aldrin Sampear pleads for forgiveness

Just over a month since the now-viral road rage incident involving news reporter, Aldrin Sampear and a female motorist, the Newzroom Afrika reporter has broken his silence.

Sampear was caught on camera in the middle of a heated altercation with the motorist after an alleged collision.

The woman had originally claimed that Sampear hit her, while the reporter/ former actor accused the motorist of hurling the middle finger at him.

Newzroom Afrika shared a video of Sampear's apology, in which he appears remorseful for his behaviour and pleaded with South Africans for forgiveness:

"Having made time to reflect on these events, I want to take full responsibility for my actions. Although I did not assault the other driver, I believe that I should have been more composed and found a way to de-escalate the situation."

Here's what Mzansi said about Aldrin Sampear's apology

Some social media users aren't buying Aldrin Sampear's apology, asking why he hadn't extended it to the other motorist.

This wouldn't be the first time a reporter got on social media's bad side. Kelly Khumalo blasted eNCA journalist Shahan Ramkissoon over his horrible blunder, and accused him of hating her.

tshepi_mabs said:

"You forgot to apologise to the other driver. You gave everyone an apology, but the woman you swore at."

sbudaN13 asked:

"You are apologising to the wrong people. What about the driver?"

@Zito_Molapo wrote:

"Hmmm, your apology was not expressed to the driver. We forgive you, but extend it to the driver as well."

Meanwhile, others accepted Sampear's apology and welcomed him back to their screens.

This comes after Newzroom Afrika suspended Sampear over the road race incident and social media backlash.

KatSekhotho said:

"Welcome back, Aldrin, sincerely happy to see you on the telly."

ka_madesi argued:

"Apology not accepted, because you shouldn’t be apologising in the first place. You did nothing wrong. White arrogance and racism should be confronted with whatever the victim feels is the appropriate response."

ManyovuG posted:

"So beautiful and sincere, the tone of the voice says it all. You are human after all. Human beings are emotional beings, you are not a robot. Thank you."

freedomsibisi posted:

"Welcome back, brother. Apology accepted."

NxumaloKevin wrote:

"We forgive you, @AldrinSampear, we all make mistakes, and the most important thing is to own up and take full responsibility. We love you, continue with your good work."

