An Afrikaner man’s lively dance at a traditional Zulu music concert took over social media timelines

The video showed him doing Zulu-style high kicks in perfect rhythm during an outdoor event, shared on Facebook

Social media users were entertained, with many cracking jokes, praising his moves, and claiming he's secretly Zulu

A grooving moment went viral after one concertgoer decided to go all in with his moves and show that he was proudly South African.

The video was shared on Facebook by Friendable and had online users cracking up over how well he matched the vibe.

Man grooves to the Zulu beat with ease

The outdoor concert looked chilled, with crowds sitting on camp chairs enjoying a local mbaqanga group performing on stage. In the middle of it all, one man stood out, an Afrikaner who danced in full sync with the group, pulling off clean Zulu traditional kicks.

He lifted his legs like a pro, moving so smoothly that it caught the attention of everyone around him. The way he matched the beat and confidently danced among the crowd had people clapping and nodding with joy and excitement.

Mzansi loves the dancing man

Social media users flooded the comment section, sharing their amusement. Many said he danced better than people who grew up in the culture, with jokes flying about how he was Zulu deep down. Some humorously said he deserved more land for the energy he brought to the dance floor.

Others were back on the 49 Afrikaner refugees joke, saying the man was celebrating their departure and begging him never to leave Mzansi, and calling him a vibe.

User @Mthokozisi Ndlovu said:

"Wait until you hear him speak, you'll be more impressed that madala speaks almost all South African languages fluently."

User @Ebrahim Griffiths shared:

"How nice if the whole world were full of people like this gentleman. We need to learn to live together as human beings."

User @Themba Mashiza commented:

"Mr Trump, take a vacation to South Africa. I promise, you will never wish to go back to Ameria 😂."

User @Fikile Hlongwane added:

"Trump must see this video, shame South Africa is a continent, no longer a country ❤️."

User @Lazarus Seanego Seanego said:

"And someone far, far away from the motherland decides to cause conflict on us. Ignoring God's purpose of us being interrelated. You must simply tell him to back off."

User @Siyabulela Siya shared:

"Rainbow nation 🌈❤️."

