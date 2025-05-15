A man dressed in white robes and sandals shocked a few women on a street in Mthatha, leaving them shouting and calling after him

The man’s outfit and overall appearance strangely resembled how Jesus is portrayed in popular films, and the video was shared on Facebook

Social media users couldn’t stop laughing, with some making religious jokes, football references, and wild theories about his sudden appearance

A mysterious man walking in white robes through the streets of Mthatha left locals amazed and wishing he would bless them.

The clip was shared on Facebook via Maskandi Trends and had social media in hysterics, with many calling it the most random thing they’ve seen in a long time.

Man in robes sparks wild reactions

The man wore white pants, a robe that matched them, and sandals, and carried a long stick. He was walking calmly when a group of ladies in a car turned a corner and screamed at the sight of him. They instantly shouted out for blessings in isiXhosa, shocked by how much he resembled the "Jesus" figure from movies.

Not only did they scream, but they spun the car around to follow him. They kept calling after him, with one saying she had never seen anything like this in Mthatha. The robe, the stick, the sandals, it gave full biblical vibes, and the whole moment was just giving main character energy.

Watch the Facebook video below:

SA loves the clip

The video gained massive views, likes, and had people going off in the comments. Some joked that if they had seen him, they would also have run after him for blessings. Others cracked up, saying he came back to fix Kaizer Chiefs, and that's how the team bagged the Nedbank Cup trophy.

There were also jokes about the 49 Afrikaners who sought asylum in the US, saying he was probably out looking for them.

User @Langu Nkhwashu said:

"The only country that stresses God."

User @Mpho Tshabalala shared:

"Jesus was never gonna see heaven if he ever decided to come to South Africa 😂😂."

User @Celine Gopane commented:

"Same way you wear izembatho zenu (your church clothes) . What if he went to pray? Give people a break 😭."

User @eboho Hlalele shared:

"Mthatha is blessed 😂."

User @Robben K Nftulini added:

"Be careful how you treat people. In the bible, there were boys who were killed by a bear for mocking an old man."

User @Mthimbana Boikanyo joked:

"So Jesus came to South Africa in 2025, because Chiefs have won the Nedbank Cup, we're blessed."

