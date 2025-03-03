A young woman shared a video of herself confidently riding her horse, showcasing her ability to reverse the horse before moving forward and using a short stick to control its speed

In the video shared on TikTok, the babe reveals that though she can't drive a car, she is an expert at horse riding, displaying the skill needed for this unique form of transport

Social media users flooded the comment section singing the young hun's praise and asking her to teach them how to ride in exchange for driving lessons

A young lady showed off her horse riding skills, impressing many online users. Image: @lerato24m

Horse riding is not an easy fit. It requires balance, coordination, and a strong connection with the animal. Mastering the art of riding a horse, controlling its movements, and managing its speed takes time and patience. Those in the field often say it is not about sitting in the saddle; it's about understanding the animal's cues and responding with subtle movements to maintain harmony.

The Matatiele-born lady, TikTok user @lerato24M showed off her horse-riding skills, sparking attention and admiration from social media users who flooded her comment section singing her praise.

The woman flexing her skill

In the video, she reveals something surprising, sharing that she can't ride but she sure can ride a horse. With a few smooth movements, she shows off by reversing her horse before making it go forward, using a short stick to encourage its speed when it slows down. She then rides away, only to return shortly after, showing impressive control and confidence.

SA is impressed with the lady's skill

The clip attracted many comments from users who praised the young hun and jokingly asked her to teach them how to ride in exchange for driving lessons. Seeing the beautiful views and greenery, some online users assumed she was riding in Lesotho, but she clarified that she had never been to Lesotho and that she was from Matatiele, in the Eastern Cape.

A woman revealed that she could not drive a car while showing off her special skill. Image: @lerato24m

User @Sborable said:

"This is a flex😆🙌🏽."

User @Bra_Zakes shared:

"You should teach me, I wanna be the South African Zoro😂🤣."

User @Becoming|Nurse|Sanelisiwe🌸 added:

"You’re living my dream with not being scared of a horse😭🤣."

User @Mntungwa Lelo Dlamini.🤍commented:

"When I'm in the Eastern Cape every time I make sure I ride horses, but I always fall. It's been years trying to ride please teach me.😭😭."

User @tshepowalona said:

"You are brave girl💯👌."

User @Wanies added:

"From now onwards you’re the “Rich Auntie “ . You own a horse 🐎 girl 🔥😂."

