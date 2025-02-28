A hun was left disappointed over her online purchase and she took to social media to show it off

In the TikTok video, the stunner unveiled the 40-inch wig she bought from Shein

People reacted as they flocked to the comments section

In an unexpected turn of events, a woman has taken to social media to showcase how her Shein order went hilariously wrong.

A lady flaunted her 40-inch wig from Shein that went wrong. Image: @itzgegee

Shein order gone wrong, hun flexes 40 inch wig

The video posted by the woman under the handle @itzgegee has quickly gained attention online, showing the hun confidently flaunting a 40-inch wig that, while not quite what she had expected.

@itzgegee went on to showcase the hair she had initially placed an order with Shein for a chic, mid-length wig, envisioning a trendy new look for herself. However, the hair was not quite what she imagined as it was difficult to comb.

Rather than being disappointed, the woman decided to embrace the mix-up with a sense of humour and confidence. In her viral video, she can be seen strutting around her room, proudly showcasing the wig that now flows down to her waist and beyond

While taking to her TikTok caption @itzgegee simply said the following:

"Ready to go to china and F sh!t up cause SHEIN WTHHH im mad asl."

Take a look at the video below:

SA reacts to woman's Shein order gone wrong

The video quickly gained traction on social media, where thousands of viewers who flooded the comments section, both amused and impressed by her confidence. Many people found the situation hilarious and could relate to the occasional mishaps that come with online shopping.

Cey_bangs cracked a joke saying:

"Oh Rapunzel my child."

Life with Nomthandazo suggested:

"You must start from the bottom though."

Lyn advised:

"You should add fabric conditioner to the hair if it’s synthetic, it will soften up the hair and prevent knots."

Coldhearted.nay wrote:

"What wig did you order??? cause my SHEIN wigs are all human."

Inonge expressed:

"I like that Shien gives details of materials used. If it’s a synthetic wig, they mention it in the description."

Pari shared:

I'm afraid to buy wigs from Shein and Temu, bad experience. Payed 150 for a 30 inch body wave and it was a mix fiber. I wore it once and threw it in the garbage. No one wear fake wig any more."

User commented:

"Girl them brushes on wigs get the Unbrush its my fav to use for wigs."

