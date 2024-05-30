A South African lady took to social media to showcase what she ordered vs what she received

The TikTok clip gathered many views along with thousands of likes and many comments online

Mzansi netizens loved the stunner's purchase as they flooded the comments section, gushing over her clothing

One stunning lady gave her viewers a glimpse into what she ordered versus what she received. Netizens could not stop raving about the hun's purchase.

A lady flexed what she ordered vs what she got in a video, and SA loved it. Image: @zeecity21

Woman shows what she ordered vs what she got, SA applauds the win

A proud Xhosa lady unveiled her order to her online users in a video she shared on TikTok. The stunner, who goes by the social media handle @zeecity21, revealed that she ordered an African printed dress from At Asanda Fashion Designer.

As the clip began, @zeecity21 showed off the dress she wanted and then unveiled what she received from the designer. The hun dress looked absolutely fabulous on her and exceeded her expectations, leaving her and online users in awe of the clothing.

The clip caught the attention of South African netizens and went on to become a hit on TikTok, garnering over 12.2K views, thousands of likes, and comments within a few hours of its publication.

Watch the video of the woman rocking her stunning dress below:

Mzansi is in awe of the lady's clothing

The online community was amazed by how beautifully the dress was designed and rushed to the comments section to applaud.

Zintle said:

"I can't get over this look."

Sino Roboshi loved the lady's dress, adding:

"Beautiful, my darling."

To which the hun simply responded by saying:

"Thank you."

Nasiphi Galadla gushed over the woman's purchase:

"Stunning."

User commented:

"Gorg."

