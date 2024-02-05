One woman has gone viral on social media after she showcased her custom-made traditional wedding dress

The lady looked amazing on her big day when she was scheduled to tie the knot surrounded by loved ones

Online users could not get enough of her look as they flooded the comments to gush over her African wedding gown

One South African bride made waves with her beautifully designed wedding dress. The woman showed up to her special day looking like an African goddess.

The lady's chosen dress was admired by many women across the globe as the video gathered over 1.5 million viewers, thousands of likes, and many comments. Many admitted they could not get over how stunning the woman looked.

A TikTok video of a South African woman in a stunning traditional wedding dress with a modern twist has captured the attention of social media users all over Mzansi. Image: @rayrams1

African bride shows off her traditional wedding dress

A TikTok video posted by @rayrams1 shows the young lady walking around the room as she shows off her beautifully custom-made dress. The woman's dress was created out of African print material. The stunning navy blue dress had beautiful patterns on it. The stunner paired her African wedding gown with a gorgeous headband and accessories to finish the look.

Watch the video below:

Online users gush over the African dress

People flocked to her comments to admire the young woman's gown. People raved about this woman's decision because of how well the wedding dress fit her.

Thabang_26 said:

"You are beautiful, the dress is a cherry on top... Stunning stunning dress. Was it cheap?"

Owen Phasha wrote:

"This is so beautiful. How do we access this beautiful dress? I want it for my wife."

Sindisiwe Dlams added:

"Love this dress but the brada I'm married to will never agree."

Mjay shared:

"Hi, have you ever been told that you're beautiful and gorgeous, especially with that dress? I love you, sweetie."

To which she simply responded by saying:

"Thank you."

Moremogolo Mogolo commented:

"I love it. It's beautiful."

