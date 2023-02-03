A South African bride went viral on TikTok for showing up at her wedding in full Xhosa regalia

People were amazed to see the interracial couple celebrating their special day with a Xhosa wedding

People could not stop raving about the couple tying the knot in a gorgeous traditional ceremony

A Xhosa wedding went viral on TikTok. People were mesmerised as the couple showed how diverse South Africa is.

A white lady wore a traditional Xhosa wedding gown and went viral on TikTok. Image: TikTok/ @isintuourculture

Source: UGC

The interracial pair looked like the symbol of the rainbow nation at their traditional Xhosa wedding. People could not help but fawn over the bride and the video.

White bride in Xhosa wedding dress goes viral on TikTok

One lady went viral on TikTok over her Xhosa wedding attire when she married her man. Online users were in awe of what a gorgeous couple the pair made. Watch the video below:

South Africans applaud interracial couple for having Xhosa wedding

Online users often marvel over interracial couples who take part in each other's cultures. People commented, expressing how gorgeous the lady looked in her traditional Xhosa regalia. Mzansi peeps in the comments said they were proud to see people of different cultures uniting.

FreePalestine commented:

"Bahle. They are beautiful."

zamalindacebekhu81 commented:

"Naze nabahle."

magandiyane commented:

"Beautiful Xhosa bride, the groom is looking smitten, like yesssssss, finally mine."

Jack Smith commented:

"It is incredible to see people of all colours embracing and respecting cultures and traditions. Integrating and showing love is important."

Amanda commented:

"Not me locking my eyes at the groom, she sure has found herself a hulk."

Vasti Swart commented:

"This makes me proudly South African, rich in culture. We need more of this."

user762766737665 commented:

"They such a beautiful couple."

Zhavia Zia Smulders commented:

"This is gonna be me end of this year."

