One lady was excited about the success of her lobola negotiations that she concluded with her in-laws from a different culture

The woman's interracial marriage went viral as people could not stop fawning over the footage she shared of the lobola process

The newlyweds were showered with many wishes of congratulations from netizens who were in awe

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A Ndlovu Youth Choir member, Rachel Ntobeng shared her lobola journey and went viral. The lady showed people how she had successful lobola negotiations with her white partner's family.

An interracial couple completed lobola negotiations and people were moved Image: TikTok/rachelntobeng

Source: UGC

People were moved to see the interracial couple embrace each other's cultures. Many people commented how impressed they were by the union.

South African couple's lobola negotiations in interracial relationship go TikTok viral

Singer Rachel Ntobeng shared her love story that ended with a successful lobola negotiation. The lady posted Instagram videos and TikToks showing how her husband embraced her culture. Watch a clip of their traditional wedding below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

South Africans moved by interracial couple's lobola negotiations

Online users were moved by their wholesome union. People commented with good wishes for the lovely couple.

Thumeka ngomana commented:

"Ow, this is beautiful bethuna. Hayi love wins indeed."

qsylviamabote commented:

"Congratulations my darling!"

plainoldme108 commented:

"Ma'am, I don't know you but I'm obsessed. You and your beloved are just gorgeous. Wishing you both many happy years together. God bless."

mathojingela commented:

"So cute, lovely couple."

jabethando commented:

"Ncooh maan so cute sisi, muhle umkhwenyana wethu [ Our son in law is handsome.]"

enteec YaaNT commented:

"It's the shoulder dance for me."

Lady thanks hubby after he understands and delivers on lobola cultural process

Briefly News previously reported that one Instagram user @naomi_blk celebrated having successful lobola negotiations with her fiancé, who has different cultural practices

Naomi shared with netizens how she handled being in a cross-cultural relationship when it came to the tradition of lobola.

Naomi said in an Instagram post that cultural traditions were important to her and that her partner should accept them. She said that her husband, Symon Te Mananui Choveaux followed everything despite being unfamiliar with all the customs.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News