A soon-to-be wife shares intriguing story about how she navigated her interracial relationship when it came to their different cultures

Netizen, @naomi_blk, Naomi, who is in an interracial relationship, shared details of how she managed to bridge differences with her partner

Naomi explained how her beliefs in cultural traditions did not get in the way of her marriage to someone from a different background

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

One Instagram user @naomi_blk shared her successful lobola negotiations with her fiance, who has different cultural practices

A couple shared a story about how their cultural differences did not get in the way of their love. Image: /Instagram/@momi_blk

Source: Instagram

Naomi shared with netizens how she handled being in a cross-cultural relationship when it came to the tradition of lobola.

Woman expresses gratitude for having an understanding partner

Naomi said in an Instagram post that cultural traditions were important to her and that her partner should accept them. She said that her husband, Symon Te Mananui Choveaux followed everything despite being unfamiliar with all the customs. Naomi wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

" I am grateful to God for giving me an understanding and appreciative partner who followed through with my cultural wedding traditions despite it being so alien and foreign to him."

Netizens congratulate newlywed couple

Mrs Chpveaux's story touched many as peeps flooded Naomi's comments with congratulations.

@gosegolion commented:

Congratulations are in order❤️❤️❤️

@nthabiseng_lebethe commented"

"Aw honey, I am so happy for you! Cute babies Alert!!"

@heymissken commented:

"So sweet❤️"

@tebbyswallow commented:

Awww beautiful couple ❤️

@lizzy_matty13 commented:

"Congratulations "

Bride brags about lobola proof of payment, Mzansi reacts to the photo

Briefly News previously reported that a stunning South African woman has taken to social media to show off her lobola payment. The image shows a beautiful lady dressed in traditional attire sitting next to a cow.

Posted by @Marothi_Vincent on Twitter, the bride’s picture has left the Mzansi digital community reacting with interest. However, some social media users are arguing that the man cannot be proud of sending just one cow for such a stunning woman.

The post had already attracted 8 000 likes and 993 retweets by the time Briefly News worked on this interesting story.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News