Pearl Thusi left Mzansi ladies impressed when she shared an impressive clip of herself pole dancing at a dance studio

The media personality and her pole dancing instructor were breaking it down to Beyoncé's new hit Break My Soul

Many Mzansi ladies, who were impressed by the Queen Sono actress, shared that they're also interested in doing with dance after seeing the clip

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Pearl Thusi has taken to social media to share a clip of herself pole dancing. The media personality was in studio with pole dancer popularly known as @gravitygoddessza on social media.

Pearl Thusi showed impressive pole dancing skills in a clip she shared on social media. Image: @pearlthusi

Source: Instagram

The clip of the Queen Sono actress left many ladies feeling empowered. Pearl and the pole dancer were getting down to Beyoncé's Break My Soul. Taking to Instagram, she captioned the post:

"Who wants to join us? Working with @gravitygoddessza is amazing. Thank you, babe."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Mzansi ladies took to her comment section to share that they're also interested in pole dancing.

thandymatlaila commented:

"Me me me, don’t forget about me."

taylormumble commented:

"We need this at the gym."

bandile_zithulele said:

"You know how to pole dance. Sengikuthanda kakhulu ke manje."

mahle_dyongo wrote:

"Woow, you making it look easy."

thuso.mbedu commented:

"Ngabuya nje ngiyeza."

selewethe1st said:

"I honestly wanna join, on a serious note sis."

psychotic_bk wrote:

"Pearl For President cause she can do anything."

yummy_pushy added:

"Me but I am in CPT."

Pearl Thusi praised for learning to ride a horse with one hand

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Pearl Thusi was praised for the work she puts in when rehearsing for a role in a film. The actress had to learn to ride a horse with one hand for one of her many international roles.

The media personality was applauded by a fan who watched a movie in which she rides a horse with one hand while she uses the other to throw a spear.

Pearl Thusi took to Twitter to respond to the stan. She shared that she had to train for five days in freezing cold and then she had to learn to hold the spear while on a full galloping horse. She wrote:

"After only 5 days of training. That spear didn’t make things easier. And it was freezing cold. But my horse, Apollo, was amazing."

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News