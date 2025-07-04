Ayanda Thabethe and Peter Matsimbe recently tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony, surrounded by close family and friends

Wedding celebrations were shared on Ayanda’s Instagram, showing her stunning gown, elegant black-themed guests, and a heartfelt caption

The relationship history between Ayanda and Peter has faced public scrutiny due to past controversy, but the couple continues to flaunt their love

Congratulations are in order for media personality Ayanda Thabethe and her businessman baby daddy Peter Matsimbe, who recently tied the knot at a lavish ceremony attended by close family and friends.

Ayanda Thabethe shared a video from her marriage signing ceremony. Image: @ayandathabethe

Source: Instagram

The controversial couple got engaged in December 2024 after dating for years and welcoming two sons together. Ayanda has been sharing her beautiful love journey with her followers, from when her man asked her to marry him to her engagement party.

Taking to her Instagram page on Friday, 4 July 2025, Ayanda revealed that she got married to Peter on 29 June 2025. The clip shows Ayanda's beautiful white gown, the stunning deco, and the guests looking elegant in black outfits. She captioned the post:

"In front of God and surrounded by love, we signed a promise that began long before pen met paper. Our signing ceremony — The beginning of our forever as a family.‘I have found the one whom my soul loves.’ – Song of Songs 3:4” 29.06.2025 💍"

Ayanda Thabethe's followers congratulate her

Ayanda's post was met with heartwarming congratulatory messages from fans and industry colleagues. Many wished the beautiful couple well in their union.

@_laconco commented:

"Inkosi inibhathise Ayanda. Kuhle konke 😍"

@pearlmodiadie wrote:

"So dreamy! Congratulations, beautiful, here’s to your forever 🥂✨ God bless your union ❤️"

@brownmbombo added:

"Soo beautiful 😍😍 congratulations mama."

@khaya_dladla said:

"Beautiful Sthandwa, congratulations and may god bless your union abundantly ❤️❤️❤️"

@connie_ferguson noted:

"😍😍😍 Congratulations to you and Peter, beautiful!🎈🎉🎊 So so happy for you!🥰"

@refilwemodiselle commented:

"Congrats, Mamas. This is beautiful 🙏🏻✨🤍🫂. God continue to be the glue in your union! ❤️"

@boity wrote:

"This is so glorious! Congratulations sis. May God eternally bless your union. 😍😍😍😍😍"

A look at Ayanda Thabethe and Peter Matsimbe's relationship

Ayanda Thabethe and Peter Matsimbe's relationship has been marred in controversy since they started dating a few years ago. There were several reports that Matsimbe was married when he started dating Ayanda in 2021.

The couple welcomed their first son, Peter Junior, in March 2022, and their second son was born in July 2023. The star has been flaunting her lavish lifestyle on social media, including the R5 million Maybach she allegedly received as a push present from her baby daddy.

Ayanda Thabethe revealed that she got married to Peter Matsimbe. Image: @ayandathabethe

Source: Instagram

Ayanda Thabethe celebrates relationship milestone

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Ayanda Thabethe is on cloud nine and celebrated another year of love with her partner, now husband.

31 May is an important day for Ayanda Thabethe and her long-term partner, Peter Matsimbe, as they celebrate their anniversary. The couple has been together for four years, having met in 2021. TimesLIVE shared a screenshot of Ayanda's message, thanking her man for changing her life.

