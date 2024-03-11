Media personality Ayanda Thabethe received a luxurious Maybach as a push present from her baby daddy Peter Matsimbe, worth over R5 million, for their second son

The gift was shared on social media, sparking mixed reactions from users who shared their unfiltered responses

Many questioned Matsimbe's alleged involvement in fraudulent activities and the appropriateness of accepting the gift

Ayanda Thabethe is living the dream. The media personality who recently welcomed her second son shared the luxurious gift that her man Peter Matsimbe bought for her.

Ayanda Thabethe showed off her luxurious car allegedly worth R5 million. Image: @ayandathabethe

Source: Instagram

Ayanda Thabethe shows off her lux push present

Media personality Ayanda Thabethe is receiving the queen treatment she deserves from her baby daddy Peter Matsimbe. The star who tries to keep her family and relationship a top secret, recently flaunted her push gift.

A video of the mother of two showing off her expensive whip has caused a stir on social media. @sanelenkosix shared the post on X and noted that the gift was for Ayanda's second son, born a few months ago. The post's caption read:

"Ayanda Thabethe shows off her Maybach push present worth over R5 Million bought by her baby daddy Peter Matsimbe for their second born son."

Mzansi weighs in on Ayanda Thabethe's push gift

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the post. Some were happy for the media personality, while others talked about how her man is wanted by the police for fraud.

@Ketso28 said:

"Willingly accepting a car from a man who is wanted by the police for buying cars fraudulently is wild. IG mommies really love criminals shame."

@Ihhashi_Turkei commented:

"Have a baby by me baby and be a millionaire! The babies are securing the bags for our girlies. Happy for her."

@sirboring_26 added:

"Ain't this dude on the run? Cause he defrauded Standard Bank with a car scam?"

@Sithe_daGTi SAID:

"We really need a new batch of baddies! The smarter one. How do you flaunt such on social media when your man is wanted?"

@lulushezi wrote:

"These will be useful in the SIU chart a few years from now."

Ayanda Thabethe launches YouTube channel

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Ayanda Thabethe has started a new endeavour on the internet. The socialite wants fans to know her better.

The gorgeous influencer shared that she would be sharing snippets of her life on YouTube. She posted her first video, which got some attention.

Source: Briefly News