Yoh! Siya Kolisi is feeling the heat on social media as more videos and pictures from his past are catching up with him after his divorce saga.

Video of Siya Kolisi and Somizi's interview shows cracks in marriage

The South African rugby player Siya Kolisi has turned social media upside down as he continues to top the trending list online after he and Rachael Kolisi announced their marriage breakup.

Recently, yet another dose of Kolisi's past resurfaced as an online user, @Mathobelasbongs, posted a video of Siya jokingly mocking Rachael as he chose Somizi's cooking over hers. The clip was posted on Twitter (X) and captioned:

"Ucikwe yiyo ke le umRachy."

Watch the video below:

Netizens reacted to the video

Shortly after the video was shared on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@oatilex commented:

"No, man, and I really enjoyed this episode. It showed a different side of him."

@reitunkotsoe responded:

"I knew I was gonna find this."

@sykotiq_chwk replied:

"Grounds for a divorce!"

@leemadzvamuse mentioned:

"No, he hated her."

@portia_moz wrote:

"Uyaqina ke kodwa uSomizi. How do you put someone in a position to pick between you and his wife?"

@thobjablessing replied:

"Yoh, too soon."

@itssbabyq_rsa said:

"The menace is the one that added subtitles to this."

Mzansi surprised after Kolisis announced divorce

Briefly News also reported that local social media users expressed shock and sadness when they saw Siya and Rachel's divorce announcement.

After eight years of marriage, the pair will continue co-parenting their two children and working on the Kolisi Foundation.

