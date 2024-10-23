The South African rugby player Siya Kolisi and his wife have been trending after their divorce announcement

An old picture of the Springbok player and influencer Zuki Lamani resurfaced on social media

Many netizens reacted to the old picture of the two on social media during the divorce saga

Siya Kolisi and Zuki Lamani made headlines on social media. Image: @siyakolisi, @zuki_lamani

Source: Instagram

Bathong! Siya Kolisi's history with hunnies keep resurfacing, and recently, a picture of him and an influencer trended once again on social media.

An old pic of Siya Kolisi and Zuki Lamani resurfaces on X

Social media has been buzzing after the news of Siya Kolisi and Rachael Kolisi getting a divorce. Many stories and pictures of Siya with other women have recently surfaced online.

An old picture of Kolisi and Zuki Lamani resurfaced on social media once again as the whole divorce saga is making headlines. @karlie_momo posted the photo and captioned it:

"Phakama Zuki! It’s time for you to fetch that Kolisi glow, Siya is a free agent. Sorry cc Rachel."

See the image below:

@destinyzee also posted the pictures and questioned who the woman was.

She wrote:

"Manje lo yena Ubani? What role did she play in this?"

See the post below:

SA reacts to the pictures

Shortly after the picture of Zuki and Siya were reposted on social media, many netizens reacted to them. See some of the comments below:

@AuntyScoobyDoo wrote:

"If he cheated, Rachel must take him to the cleaners."

@uVuyo4 commented:

"Omunye umaqinase nje, but this is very old, but she's a potential home wrecker."

@Resego_blaq responded:

"What Kolisi glow with that R12 hairpiece?"

@Cheez_1011 replied:

"Yaz, it's actually hard to cheat properly when you're famous."

@Dingswayo_N tweeted:

"She's a stakeholder."

@TheDarkene commented:

"Side chicks don't want to be kept a secret these days. Seeeeeeeee."

Lebo Keswa launches breakup merch

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Lebo Keswa launching a T-shirt collection.

The merch was based on her famous meltdowns about her divorce from Letoya Makhene.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News