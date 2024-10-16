Lebo Keswa appears to not have moved on from the break up publicity, and has even launched new merch

The businesswoman showed off a t-shirt with a quote from one of her rants, but Mzansi gave her a cold reception

Netizens are over Lebo's divorce drama and are now convinced she's trying to milk the attention as much as she can

Lebo Keswa is selling T-shirts based on her rant about her divorce. Images: Lebo_PulumoM

Lebo Keswa is still riding the Letoya Makhene break up wave, and appears to have launched some new merchandise.

Lebo Keswa hints at break up merchandise

In the months following Lebo Keswa and Letoya Makhene's divorce, it's clear that the businesswoman is using the attention to her advantage.

Ahead of officially launching her podcast, Lebo hinted that she may also roll out another business based on her her break up.

Taking to her Twitter (X) page, Lebo shared a photo of a T-shirt with her picture on it and the phrase "A whole me", taken from one of her rants about her messy split from Letoya.

The T-shirt retails at R200, excluding delivery:

Here's what Mzansi said about Lebo's potential business venture

Netizens appear to have had enough of Lebo and accused her of being an attention-seeker:

Dingswayo_N asked:

"Can't she just move on, mara?"

Dr_Shiyaklenga dragged Lebo:

"That's what happens when you have nothing to offer. You hold on to a little hype forever."

GodmotherThe suggested:

"Go teach English in China or something so you can heal your broken heart."

Mthiimkhulu was stunned:

"Turning a whole break up into your personality right in front of our eyes."

lannisomething offered:

"Hi, do you maybe want to pop in for a cognitive behavioural therapy session? I will do it for free."

NalaAzania said:

"They were never laughing with you; they were laughing at you."

