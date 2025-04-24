Mzansi media personality Tbo Touch raised some eyebrows after he compared the ANC government to an abusive husband

Tbo spoke candidly on a political podcast, 'SMWA', discussing various issues affecting South Africa

Local netizens reacted on social media, criticising Tbo’s words, while others agreed with the well-known South African entertainer

Tbo Touch caused division among local fans after comparing the ANC government to an abusive husband.

During an episode of the political podcast SMWA, the 44-year-old media personality spoke candidly about the ANC and listed various sectors where he felt they had failed.

Tbo Touch compared the ANC government to an abusive relationship. Image: tbotouch.

Former Metro FM radio host, Tbo, spoke about several issues on the podcast, including the possible VAT hike that is looming over the nation.

Tbo Touch makes a controversial comparison

Tbo speaks about the ANC in the video below:

During his appearance on the political podcast, the Australian-based Mzansi entertainer said South Africa should not celebrate 30 years of democracy.

“It is a shame to say you are celebrating 30 years of democracy. It’s like a woman who is bragging about being married for 30 years, but she has been beaten and abused every day. She is celebrating the duration rather than the quality of marriage, which is no longer there. How are we celebrating 30 years of democracy? Demonstrate it to me?”

Tbo joins the list of controversial guests on SMWA

Following his comments on the show, fans felt Tbo had crossed the line by using gender-based violence as an example. He was not the first guest on SMWA to make headlines.

The show, hosted by Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh, previously caught Mzansi’s attention after they hosted Errol Musk, the father of billionaire Elon Musk, onto the show.

While he is one of the richest people in the world, SpaceX founder Elon Musk has come under fire from local fans after criticising the South African government.

ANC supporters recently marked 30 years of democracy with mass celebrations. Image:. Image: Sun Xiang/China News Service.

Fans are divided by Tbo’s comments

Local netizens reacted on social media to show division about Tbo’s comments with some agreeing with him while others questioned his choice for an analogy.

Birth_Mabusela said Tbo has a history of letting fans down:

“The same guy who sold the country when we were behind him fighting for data?”

Gallion221619 criticised the ANC:

“ANC has perfected the art of colluding with the private sector to steal from its citizens. That's why all cases are whitewashed.”

scaraThembile agreed

“You’re damn right.”

X_Heights saidTbohad to use a better example:

“Good point but bad analogy. Gloating GBV and triggering victims shows a lack of deep, empathy and understanding of the matter. @SizweMpofuWalsh just sat there allowing this guy to make mockery of a serious issue because GBV victims don’t have a bootstrap to pull themselves out of that.”

Smiso71061900is frustrated:

“@MYANC is gone baba, it's just an empty shell governed by vacuous minds. What is it of value and tangible that @MbalulaFikile has ever provided for this country and the community he hails from? Today he has ambitions to run for presidency, he thinks we're ANC slay queens.”

Tbo Touch celebrates 44th birthday alone at home

As reported by Briefly News, South African media personality Tbo Touch celebrated his 44th birthday by sitting alone at home with his dogs.

Tbo, who recently relocated his family to Australia, shared a lonely video of himself sitting with his two dogs on his birthday.

