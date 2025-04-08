South African radio personality and entrepreneur Tbo Touch turned 44 on 4 April 2025 and he didn't have an over the top celebration

Tbo Touch shared a video of himself seated by the fireplace at home in the company of his two bulldogs where he delivers a contemplative monologue

The video sparked mixed reactions with some praising his message and confidence while others found the solo celebration lonely

Renowned media personality Tbo Touch had the internet buzzing after spending his 44th birthday alone at home. This is in contrast to the lush birthday bash he threw for himself when he joined the 40s club.

Tbo Touch celebrates 44th birthday alone

In a video shared by entertainment blog @MDNnewss on X, Tbo Touch is seated on a couch in front of a fire with his two dogs in his sprawling mansion. A smooth jazz instrumental plays in the background as he goes on a contemplative monologue. The post was captioned:

“Tbo Touch wishes himself a happy 44th birthday.”

Tbo Touch drops some gems in his birthday monologue.

“What a time to be alive. Spending my birthday with the realest boys in the world. Sometimes the silence brings the best. You have to listen to your thoughts, brainstorm, count your blessings, and that’s the measure of self-love, right? How do we even think people can enjoy your presence if you can’t enjoy your silence?” Tbo Touch said.

Tbo Touch wished himself a happy birthday before he extended the same courtesy to fellow Aries.

“Happy birthday to all my fellow Aires out there. Hope you enjoy yourselves and remind the enemy all the time that God is on the throne,” he said.

Watch the video below:

Fans celebrate Tbo Touch's birthday

Netizens filled the comments with birthday well wishes. Others questioned why he spent his birthday alone with his dogs instead of his children.

Here are some of the comments:

@Melusi_Mokone replied:

“'Spending my birthday with the realest boys in the world', dogs??! I guess the kids aren’t real👀👀 Anyway, thank you for your birthday speech, man. It sounds exhausting and lonely af.😪 I mean happiest birthday to you 🥳😮‍💨”

@RealXavier011 said:

“Tbo Touch is the only celebrity that brags, and we don't have a problem with. He was born for this.”

@Nothando_Ro responded:

“No, this is just sad😪 He clearly shows he’s lonely.”

@naytholo wished:

“Happy birthday, Tbo Touch.”

@KkMkhathin60828 suggested:

“He should’ve just paid for her Uber 🙄”

Tbo Touch drops sons at school

Tbo Touch is synonymous with elegance and luxury. Briefly News reported that Tbo Touch shutdown the internet after he shared a video of himself dropping off his kids to school in Sydney, Australia.

Fans praised the veteran radio host for his luxurious lifestyle and hands-on parenting, with some calling him an inspiration

With an estimated net worth of R580 million, Tbo Touch is reportedly the richest radio personality in South Africa, owning multiple assets and business investments.

