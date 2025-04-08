A witty woman gave a "Dangerous prayer" over a Polo so that it could attract many women in a clip that had SA in stitches

The car is notorious for its reputation as a magnet for ladies, as well as mischievous activities on the road

People across the country gathered to appreciate the hilarious declaration, and many more took it seriously

A woman gave a "Dangerous prayer" to a Polo for better dating prospects and SA had a good laugh about it. Images: mizzo17/ TikTok, Tim Robberts

A woman outside a parking lot decided to give a Polo a "Dangerous prayer" to attract many women for a good dating life for its driver. South Africans loved the humour, while some took the prayer seriously.

A notorious car

TikTokker mizzo17 shared a clip of a lady spreading the blood of Jesus over the car after the passionate declaration. Polos have a notorious reputation, depending on who you talk to in South Africa's busy cities. The cars are known for pulling up to places and drawing a lot of attention from some women. Bonus points if the suspension is dropped and the rims are done well.

See the video below:

A man living life

The rest of the TikTokkers' account is filled with content about his life, family and relationships. The clips revolving around relationships receive tons of comments and laughter from people who find them deeply relatable. One humorous clip shows a woman wishing nothing but the worst for her ex.

The man loves sharing content of himself, family and relationship content. Image: Tom Werner

When he's not posting hilarious and relatable clips about relationships, the man loves showing off his outfits. One fit shows the man in traditional Xhosa attire, and another one shows the dude in traditional Swati attire. Another post shows him wearing a bright yellow suit, and there are many more great fashion pieces on display in his profile.

South Africans found the prayer hilarious, and others loved it.

Read the comments below:

Mpho Hlohlongwane said:

"It might sound crazy, but that was a powerful declaration."

vuyiseka91 mentioned:

"Those who know this is a real prayer, come this side ☺️"

Ziyanda Tshangana shared:

"Guys, was that “jahhh” at the end necessary? Yhuuu hay nam😂😂"

Ms M🧚🏾‍♀️ posted:

"To us who believe in declarations🥺 It might sound like a joke, but it is powerful."

phumi said:

"I love how she spreads the blood of Jesus."

He loved me first shared:

"The prayer I made on my car. and I'm seeing God's grace. Now it'll be turning four years of wonders."

Ntonto mentioned:

"Powerful prayer 🙏🙏 I wish to have a friend like this one. God bless you, my sister."

Thenjie commented:

"Amen, no mjolo shall prosper mtase against this car🙏"

An American man couldn't believe how tasty South African KFC food was and wished that the food back home tasted the same.

Legendary soccer player Lucas Radebe decided to bust some moves with his kids, and South Africa loved the family man vibes.

