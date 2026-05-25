A safari guide explained why she asks guests to remain quiet when large elephants approach safari vehicles

Responding to a viewer question, Louise shared how guides rely on reading body language from wildlife, explaining that movement from passengers in the vehicle can sometimes trigger reactions from nearby animals

Louise said safari guiding involves constant communication between guides and wildlife, using tone, positioning, and experience to create safer encounters

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A safari moment that looked calm on camera has opened up an important conversation about wildlife safety and how guides communicate with animals in the bush.

The picture on the left showed Louise vlogging. Image: @louisepavid

Source: TikTok

A video posted by safari guide Louise Pavid on 23 May 2026 explained why guides often ask guests to remain silent when animals come close, even while the guide continues speaking. The explanation came after viewers questioned why Louise instructed tourists to keep quiet during an elephant encounter while she herself continued talking. The moment involved a large bull elephant approaching the safari vehicle, with Louise using a calm and controlled voice while monitoring the animal’s behaviour.

According to Louise, human voices carry meaning in the wild. Although elephants do not understand language the same way people do, they are highly responsive to tone, movement and overall energy. She explained that safari guides use their voices intentionally, with a calm tone helping communicate that there is no threat or danger.

She added that years of experience in the bush teach guides how to observe animal body language. Subtle shifts such as ear movement, posture, pacing or changes in attention can indicate how comfortable an animal feels. During the encounter, movement from guests seated in the back of the vehicle appeared to draw reactions from the elephant.

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Why a safari guide is only allowed to speak

That is why safari guides often ask visitors to sit still and avoid sudden movement when wildlife comes close. Unexpected sounds or movement can change an animal’s behaviour quickly, especially with large species such as elephants that are intelligent, highly aware of their surroundings and capable of reacting unpredictably.

Louise Pavid explained that guiding is not simply about showing guests animals. It involves constant communication and observation. Guides monitor behaviour, adjust their own actions and create conditions that allow both people and wildlife to remain safe during encounters.

Her calm approach during the elephant interaction helped maintain control of the situation while allowing guests to enjoy the sighting safely. Rather than the words themselves, she said it was the controlled and reassuring tone that mattered most.

The visual on the left showed Louise with her guests at the safari. Image: @louisepavid

Source: TikTok

Watch the TikTok video below:

The internet thanked the guide for wisdom

M1 wrote:

“Can’t believe someone posted a question like this. Thanks for being so kind to explain it to someone that does not know 👌”

Motswana Warrior wrote:

“I come from a royal family and one of our strengths is our ability to communicate directly with elephant bulls using our minds.”

Phillip Wessels Ingwenya wrote:

“Explained like a true professional guide should react. Well done Louise 👏”

dramaqueen_072 wrote:

“I think you handled this internet troll very professionally”

King wrote:

“I like everything about you.”

SafferCA wrote:

“Appropriately articulated without emotion given that the comment reads like rage bait.”

Heidi wrote:

“Beautiful response to a rude comment.”

Shiyak'lenga wrote:

“I could have answered this question for ma’am. It’s one of the simplest questions I’ve ever seen.”

CODM PestControllSA wrote:

“I think a lot of people underestimate the intelligence of elephants and mostly, the knowledge of rangers/guides.”

Shani wrote:

“There is a difference between a trained person talking and a guest who doesn’t know what’s what. I always did the same and kept talking purely to keep the guest calm while monitoring the animals.”

Walker in Chief wrote:

“Makes a lot of sense, understood.”

3 Other Briefly News stories related to elephants

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A baby elephant melted hearts after responding affectionately to a ranger at an elephant sanctuary.

A viral post about Hermanus' origins in the Western Cape has drawn attention to a story linking Dutch teacher Hermanus Pieters and elephant trails to the founding of the town.

Source: Briefly News