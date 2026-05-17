A UniZulu graduate stepped off the stage at her University of Zululand graduation and was met by her family in full traditional Zulu attire

The young woman had traditional braids and wore cultural clothing, while her family members wore animal skins and traditional headpieces

South Africans could not hold back their smiles, with thousands sharing the joy and pride they felt seeing the family honour their roots

Briefly News spoke to dance expert Jayshri Rangasamy on why cultural dances are so important, especially when many people perform them during graduation celebrations

A UniZulu graduate’s tribal celebration on th right and a young man on the left. Images: @sbahlefaya

Source: TikTok

A UniZulu graduate walked off the stage at the University of Zululand on 15 May 2026 and straight into one of the most joyful moments. TikTok user @sbahlefaya shared the video that day, and it spread fast. The young woman came down from the stage with traditional braids in her hair and was immediately surrounded by her family, all of them dressed in traditional Zulu attire.

The man wore animal skins around his waist and shoulders with a headpiece on. The women were dressed in traditional clothing as well. The moment she reached them, they broke into a tribal dance, and the crowd around them erupted. People cheered, clapped and celebrated alongside the family as they danced with everything they had.

What traditional Zulu dance mean?

The dance the family performed is deeply rooted in Zulu culture. The Indlamu is one of the most recognised Zulu traditional dances, known for its powerful stomping and high kicks. It was historically performed to show strength and is now a staple at cultural celebrations, weddings and ceremonies.

According to culture experts, traditional dances across South Africa are not just entertainment. They are tools for storytelling, passing down history and celebrating life's biggest moments. Seeing it at a graduation, a moment that marks years of hard work and sacrifice, made it even more meaningful.

A family proud of their roots

What made the video stand out, though, was not just the dancing but the intention behind it. The whole family showed up in traditional dress, ready to honour their daughter's achievement in a way that was true to who they are.

Speaking to Briefly News writer Nerissa Naidoo, dance expert Jayshri Rangasamy explained why cultural dances are so important, especially when many people perform them during graduation celebrations. She said:

"Cultural dances are important because they help people celebrate their identity, traditions, and where they come from. During graduation celebrations, these dances become even more meaningful because they represent pride, achievement, and the support of family and community. When many people take part, it creates a strong sense of unity and joy, while also keeping cultural traditions alive for younger generations."

Watch the TikTok clip below:

SA praises the UniZulu tribal dance graduation

People from all over shared their pride in TikToker @sbahlefaya's clip:

@mirzaishtyaq said:

"Other people are blessed with parents who got their attention 😭❤️🔥"

@noms.lethabo said:

"Ndivele ndibenemincili when the Zulu nation does this dance marn. Yhoo it's beautiful 🤍 Look at how happy the family is 🥹👏🏽 Hlangana Zulu 🕺🏽"

@lesufikhutjo noted:

"The step moving back is like staged, but that's wow 👌"

@your.bd12 reacted:

"Yohh matsulu 🔥"

@luckymyles wrote:

"This is the cutest thing I have watched today 🥰🥰 Congratulations."

@chubby_nomnoms added:

"Tribal braids and everything ❤️ Awu busiseka Zulu."

UniZulu graduation ceremony. Images: @sbahlefaya

Source: TikTok

More SA graduation stories making headlines

Briefly News recently reported on a UKZN graduate who pulled off Michael Jackson-inspired dance moves at his graduation ceremony.

recently reported on a UKZN graduate who pulled off Michael Jackson-inspired dance moves at his graduation ceremony. In another story, a South African graduate shared a full breakdown of her luxury graduation day expenses.

A nursing lecturer at Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University was honoured with a posthumous PhD at graduation.

Source: Briefly News