Bolt held the official launch of its electric vehicle initiative in Cape Town on Friday, 15 May 2026. The event took place at Century City Conference Centre, bringing together industry and city stakeholders.

Bolt team and stakeholders at the Century City Conference Centre. Images: Jim Mohlala

Source: UGC

Regional Director Caroline Wanjihia said it was a privilege to mark such an important milestone.

“We mark an important milestone for the future of mobility in South Africa and across Africa,” she told the audience gathered at the venue.

She also thanked Cape Town and all regulatory stakeholders for their continued collaboration and engagement.

A picture of one of the vehicles on the Bolt EV strategy. Image: Jim Mohlala

Source: UGC

Wanjihia confirmed that Bolt has invested over R3 billion in South Africa over the past decade. She said that investment reflects the company’s long-term confidence in the market and its commitment to economic inclusion. Bolt said millions of South Africans access affordable and reliable transport through its platform every day.

From a quiet pilot to a movement on Cape Town roads

Senior Operations Manager Graham Walker revealed that the EV rollout started without a formal plan at all. Bolt partnered with Hugo Rides and quietly placed the first electric vehicles on Cape Town streets months before Friday’s launch. Walker said seeing those first EVs on the road was a genuinely proud moment for the entire team.

He was direct about what the launch really meant for South Africa going forward.

“It’s about whether South Africans will watch the future arrive somewhere else, or whether we have the courage to lead it ourselves,” Walker said.

Bolt confirmed that scaling the project across South Africa is now firmly the next step.

Source: Briefly News