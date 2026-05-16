Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Cedric Kaze has shared his reaction to Glody Lilepo’s red card incident during their Betway Premiership clash against AmaZulu on Saturday afternoon.

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The Soweto giants made it two wins in a row with a narrow 1-0 victory over Usuthu at the Moses Mabhida Stadium. Lilepo netted the decisive goal, but his moment of celebration turned costly after he removed his shirt, resulting in a second booking and subsequent dismissal.

The Congolese winger is now set to miss Chiefs’ final league fixture of the season against Chippa United.

Speaking to SuperSport after the match, Kaze noted the caution required in such situations:

“We have to be careful because he was already on a yellow card and then he took his shirt off to celebrate, which means we will be without him for the last game,” Kaze said.

“It’s an unfortunate moment. At the same time, you can understand the player’s emotion and joy after scoring.

“Still, we’re happy with the three points, but going forward, we must avoid situations like this.”

Chiefs have already clinched third place and secured qualification for next season’s CAF Confederation Cup, though they will look to finish their campaign on a high against Chippa United.

Source: Briefly News