Abdeslam Ouaddou has shed light on his heated exchange with the Durban City FC technical area following a 0–0 draw at Orlando Stadium on Saturday night.

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The Orlando Pirates coach appeared visibly agitated after the final whistle, with tensions spilling over on the touchline in the aftermath of another intensely physical contest involving his team.

According to Ouaddou, his reaction was driven by concern for his players’ wellbeing, especially after his goalkeeper was subjected to a late challenge even though the ball had already moved into a non-threatening area.

He drew a clear line between aggressive, fair physical play and what he views as dangerous conduct, stressing his principles both as a coach and an educator.

In his words, there is a distinction between strong competitive tackling and actions that endanger players, adding that protecting footballers is non-negotiable for him.

The coach also pointed to a recent injury to Moremi in the match against Kaizer Chiefs, which sidelined the player for two games, as part of his broader concern over repeated incidents.

He argued that player safety must be prioritised at all times, insisting that if officials or opponents fail to safeguard players on the pitch, he feels compelled to step in himself.

Ouaddou further emphasised the importance of sportsmanship and role modelling, noting that matches are watched by young fans and should reflect positive values for the next generation.

Despite the post-match tension, he confirmed the situation was ultimately defused after a discussion with the Durban City coach.

He said the conversation ended amicably, with apologies exchanged, mutual understanding reached, and acknowledgement of the opposition’s performance. He also noted that his team must become more intelligent in handling physically aggressive opponents.

Source: Briefly News