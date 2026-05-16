Following his first appearance at the Polokwane Regional Court on Friday, 15 May 2026, Shebeshxt learned of his mounting legal troubles

The state has added 11 more charges in the attempted murder case, following a road rage incident, which has seen him in jail since November 2025

Sizwe Dhlomo has responded to the latest developments in the case, and he predicts an unfortunate ending to his case

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Sizwe Dhlomo has reacted to the latest in Shebeshxt’s court drama after 11 charges were added. Image: sizwedhlomo, official.shebeshxt

Source: Instagram

Radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo does not foresee a happy ending in Shebeshxt's legal troubles. The Lekompo hitmaker appeared at the Polokwane Regional Court on Friday, 15 May 2026, where he was hit with a major bombshell as 11 new charges were added to his existing ones.

Sizwe Dhlomo responds to Shebeshxt's court drama

Taking to X (Twitter), Sizwe Dhlomo reacted to the courtroom drama by sharing his opinion. According to him, the radio personality said Shebesxht will be going under the jail, which means he will be sent straight to jail.

"Oh, they're throwing him under the jail," he wrote.

This highlighted the seriousness of Shebeshxt's legal troubles, which have seen him staying behind bars since his arrest in November 2025.

Sizwe Dhlomo reacted to Shebeshxt, who now faces 20 charges. Image: Official.shebeshxt

Source: Instagram

Sizwe previously responded to Shebe's physical appearance, saying he looks healthy.

Mzansi reacts to Shebeshxt's growing legal troubles:

@B_Margiano responded:

"I heard that he can't read or write, but the judge will definitely give him a long sentence."

@KhanyisaWolf replied:

"Lekompo has not been the same since this man got locked up."

@Chaamp0921 claimed:

"The only crime Shebeshxt has is refusing to sign a deal with that other political party in Limpopo, you know it. Ntshephe."

@maboss_1 reacted:

"It’s sad news for his producer. Naqua really had a gold mine with Shebeshxt."

@Bet38961207 exclaimed:

"All this trouble just because of not listening to advice!"

@L2268994 responded:

"Sizwe, the State alleges that this guy is a danger to society, hence no bail. But the fact is, this guy is loved by society. Once out, a stadium can be full immediately. The government leaders must stop abusing their powers and influencing this case."

@DonaldMakhasane stated:

"He's not about to be free. To think he got a chance to be free and ruined it."

Another blow for Shebeshxt

Reports suggested that Shebeshxt's lawyer, Michael Khumalo, allegedly did not object to the charges that were added to Shebe's case. These include robbery, multiple assault claims, illegal possession of firearms, theft, as well as multiple charges of attempted murder.

Shebeshxt is also accused of carjacking and illegal possession of a firearm. He now faces a total of 20 charges and will appear in court on Thursday, 28 May 2026.

Ladies swoon over Shebeshxt

In a previous report from Briefly News, Shebeshxt's court appearance had the ladies focused on his looks.

A social media post had many people divided, as many ladies forgot about his controversies and focused on his looks instead. People said his good looks should not overshadow the seriousness of his offences.

Source: Briefly News