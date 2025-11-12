Limpopo police nabbed Shebeshxt at his Bendor home in Polokwane on 12 November 2025

Photos of Shebeshxt in handcuffs emerged on social media after reports of his apprehension

The arrest came moments after Shebeshxt trended because his festive season gig guide was shared online

Controversial rapper Shebeshxt is trending for the wrong reasons again; this time for a criminal charge.

Shebeshxt has reportedly been arrested for attempted murder at his Bendor home.

According to numerous reports, the popular Lekompo musician, Lehlogonolo Katlego Chauke, was arrested in Polokwane, Limpopo, on the morning of Wednesday, 12 November 2025.

Shebeshxt arrested in Polokwane for attempted murder

While details regarding Shebeshxt’s arrest were scarce at the time of writing, reports suggest that he was nabbed in connection with an attempted murder incident where he allegedly shot and wounded a motorist at a petrol station on 19 October 2025 in Limpopo.

The reported arrest comes after Shebeshxt previously presented himself for questioning to the police with his lawyers and was released pending investigations.

Entertainment and current affairs blogger NOWinSA reported that Shebeshxt’s arrest was carried out through a joint operation between the Provincial Investigation Unit and the Provincial Tracking Team, following the issuance of an arrest warrant related to two counts of attempted murder.

Detectives successfully obtained a warrant for his arrest on Tuesday, 11 November 2025, leading to Shebeshxt’s arrest. The artist will make his first court appearance on the 13th of November 2025

Photos of Shebeshxt in handcuffs emerge after his arrest

The first images of Shebeshxt in handcuffs surfaced on social media after reports that he had been arrested for shooting and injuring a 34-year-old man, who was rushed to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Reactions to Shebeshxt's latest arrest on social media

After Shebeshxt was arrested, social media users weighed in. Several South Africans argued that the rapper's arrest had been inevitable.

@Miz_Ruraltarain remarked:

"Long overdue, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) must step in to activate all his other criminal acts/offences."

@roxta959 claimed:

"He was hanging around with the wrong people who couldn't advise him on his bad behaviour. He will learn the hard way."

@mlungis42077113 alleged:

"He will be out in no time."

@crazythatoo declared:

"This bad boy image thing is going to end in tears."

Shebeshxt's history of legal troubles

Despite his talent and strong fanbase, controversy continues to follow Shebeshxt, both on and off stage.

This arrest adds to the string of serious legal troubles for Shebeshxt. The Limpopo-born rapper faced attempted murder charges in 2022 and 2023.

Shebeshxt has also trended for the wrong reasons following stabbing incidents and the alleged use of his firearm at one of his shows. The rapper was previously condemned online for stabbing a fan earlier this year.

Shebeshxt's festive season gig guide goes viral

The report of his arrest came moments after Shebeshxt trended for the right reasons.

Briefly News reported that Shebeshxt became a topic of discussion on social media after a photo of his gig guide went viral.

Several netizens were stunned by Shebe's festive season gig guide, and they flooded the comment section with reactions ranging from envy to admiration.

