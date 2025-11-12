South African Lekompo star Shebeshxt is already fully booked for the festive season

An online user recently shared the star's gig guide on social media, which went viral

Many netizens were stunned by Shebe's festive season gig guide as they flooded the comment section with their reactions

Bathong, Shebeshxt is one artist who is hard at work. The controversial Lekompo rapper stunned many people on social media after his full festive gig guide was shared.

On Tuesday, 11 November 2025, an online user @LekompoConnect excitedly shared the star, who was previously accused of shooting a man in public's November and December gig guide, which clearly revealed that the Ambulance hitmaker was fully booked until the 2nd of January 2026.

However, this isn't surprising to most fans, as it shows that the more he earns, the more money he makes monthly, as he had previously shared how much he had in his bank account on social media.

Netizens react to Shebe's gig guide

Shortly after the star's gig guide was shared on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@BigGxabashe said:

"That’s over R1M worth of gigs. Liyaphusha leli phara."

@BaandzMakeHer wrote:

"This brother has two gigs in Limpopo on the 24th then has to travel to Tembisa for Shimza’s event on the 25th then back to Limpopo again for events on the 26th, and then drive to Free State on the 27th, then back to Limpopo again on the 28th?"

@Mara4whatdoe commented:

"As much as he is booked and busy, this is a very busy schedule and considering that what he does is tiring, how does one give his all for all events if in a day he is triple booked and has to travel from place to place? This schedule seems dangerous."

@Waylonjunior responded:

"He’s really going to be busy, and I just hope he keeps things under control this time. No pulling out guns, no threats, and no violence toward fans, he needs to remember they’re the reason he’s even in the spotlight. Most importantly, someone else should be behind the wheel; he shouldn’t be driving himself."

@Choppa_Mat replied:

"Most people who are complaining here have never seen the gig guides of artists who are at their peak. This is normal and manageable as long as he has a driver, cause most of the time he would be while moving from one gig to the other."

Shebeshxt's girlfriend talks about their relationship

Briefly News previously reported that Shebeshxt's girlfriend spoke about how she and the star met, and how she may have bricked another girl in the process.

Fans recently got the 4-1-1 on Shebeshxt's relationship with his girlfriend/ manager, Kholofelo. The pair have been together for many years and even had a child together, who tragically died in one of the rapper's latest car accidents.

