South African DJ and reality TV star Zinhle Jiyane found herself being questioned regarding her marriage

An online user posted a screenshot of the popular music producer lying her head on her hubby's lap

Many netizens were stunned that she was still with Murdah Bongz even after several cheating allegations

DJ Zinhle is still going strong with her husband, Murdah Bongz. Image: @djzinhle

Bathong, will DJ Zinhle ever catch a break on social media? The popular reality TV star found herself still being questioned about her marriage to Murdah Bongz after several cheating allegations against him had been surfacing online, and a recent post she shared just went viral.

On Thursday, 13 November 2025, an online user @Lord_Ori_ decided to post a screenshot of the businesswoman lying her head on her man's lap on social media, igniting a heated debate and also raising questions among netizens regarding the decision she took after the rumours swirled.

DJ Zinhle has been trending a lot these past few days online after the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula accused Murdah Bongz of being unfaithful to the star.

See the post below:

Fans react to DJ Zinhle sticking by her husband's side

Shortly after the post went viral on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@n_ledimo said:

"Cheating is not a deal breaker for everyone. The sooner we understand, the better."

@GundoZar03 wrote:

"To start a new relationship is a skill that needs to be highlighted on the CV."

@Real_Precious_M commented:

"Good, all men cheat anyway."

@LuSomethings mentioned:

"I have a theory that anyone who forgives cheating has been cheating. No loyal person would do that."

@Pinkdoll_love replied:

"You don’t just leave your partner because of what people say on social media. She’s come too far with this man to walk away over his first rumour. Let’s give her a break. I just wish she’d shift her focus a bit, though."

@sanelisiwe_que responded:

"Why must she leave. The streets are dry. There’s literally nothing."

@irvin_stunna joked:

"Can't trust a woman like that, behind the scenes she's doing something diabolical! We might see Morda rapping along AKA's tracks lol."

@BommaKeMopedi tweeted:

"She has more money to lose in the divorce court, and she doesn’t want ma 2K to enjoy half of her hard work. Gape Bongz likes them young and fresh. Our problem is assuming that we know what is happening behind people’s relationships. They could be in an open marriage, and thina we call it cheating."

Fans react to DJ Zinhle still with her hubby after cheating rumours. Image: @djzinhle

Seemah apologises to DJ Zinhle

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Seemah's apology to DJ Zinhle. She called out the YouTuber with an emotional video addressing her vile insult towards her husband after he was accused of cheating on her.

Seemah's comment on the scandal sparked mixed reactions from the online community.

