On Sunday, 24 May 2026, Amor Vittone shared a humorous video of a shopping trip with her daughter, Kylie van der Westhuizen

The outing turned on its head when Kylie got stuck inside a fitting room while trying on jeans, and staff had to intervene to get her out

Social media users shared similar experiences and found the clip highly relatable and funny

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Amor Vittone's daughter, Kylie Van Der Westhuizen, got stuck in a fitting room. Image: Amor Vittone

Source: Facebook

Musician Amor Vittone shared a hilarious video of herself and her daughter, Kylie van der Westhuizen, shopping. In the video, Amor Vittone tried to rescue her daughter who was stuck in a changing room.

The My Lig Skyn Helder songstress is a doting mother and often bonds with her two children. Over the weekend, she and her daughter, Kylie, went out on a shopping spree, but things took a turn inside a fitting room.

Amor Vittone and daughter’s shopping trip turns chaotic

On Sunday, 24 May 2026, Amor Vittone shared a video on her official Facebook page. In the video, Amor managed to crawl out of the fitting room using the space beneath the door while her daughter remained stuck. The musician even crawled back into the changing room and tried to help her daughter open the latch from inside. Eventually, the shop staff had to saw down the door so that Kylie could crawl out of the fitting room. The post was captioned:

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“Shopping with your daughter… 😂🛍️She gets stuck in the fitting room trying on jeans, we laugh so hard I have to crawl out to fetch my ringing phone while she’s still trapped inside… and eventually staff had to saw the door down so she could crawl out. 💀”

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to Amor Vittone and daughter’s fitting room moment

The video went viral on Facebook and sparked a cocktail of reactions. While some found the video relatable and shared similar experiences, others found the clip hilarious.

Here are some of the comments:

Sharifa Mohamed shared:

“Shame I have such a fear of those toilet locks, I never lock the door!”

Debbie Tetlow said:

“You're so funny, Amor.😁You had me in stitches.😄”

Ronel Erasmus recounted:

“I was locked in a toilet with my granddaughter at Meiringspoort. Security came to our escape.”

Helen Hoelson said:

“You'll be talking about this for many, many years!!🤣 “

Jan T Wessels suggested:

“Excellent angle for a marketing campaign. Our jeans are so popular, customers are literally crawling around to get a pair.”

SA reacted to Amor Vittone and her daughter, Kylie Van Der Westhuizen’s, hilarious video. Image: Amor Vittone

Source: Facebook

Amor Vittone and her son go out to dinner

Amor Vittone also enjoys a close relationship with her son, Jordan Van Der Westhuizen.

In a Facebook post shared in February 2025, Amor expressed gratitude after Jordan took her out for dinner at Wakame Poke Bar in South Africa. The songstress shared a photo of herself with her son sitting at a table inside the popular entertainment spot.

The duo previously enjoyed a day at SA20 Supersport Park in January 2026. In a Facebook post shared on Monday, 5 January, Vittone shared snaps from a cricket outing at the SA20 at Supersport Park in Centurion with her son Jordan and other family members.

Amor Vittone celebrates her fiancé on his special day

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Amor Vittone penned a loving message to her partner, Marius Van Biljon, on his birthday.

Social media users responded to the post, wishing the couple all the best in their upcoming marriage.

Source: Briefly News