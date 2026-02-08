Renowned actress and singer Amor Vittone has penned a loving message to her partner, Marius Van Biljon

On his birthday, Vittone said Biljon is her safe space, and she thanked him for implanting wisdom in her

Social media users responded to the post, wishing the couple all the best in their upcoming marriage

Amor Vittone gave her man, Marius van Biljon, a shoutout on his birthday.

Source: Facebook

South African singer Amor Vittone is on cloud nine amid the success of her new romance.

The widow of the legendary Springbok player, Joost van der Westhuizen, has found love again, and she is beaming with pride.

Taking to Facebook on 2 February, Vittone wished her partner Marius van Biljon a happy 55th birthday. She praised him for being there for her and for the manner in which he has changed her life.

"Happy 55th birthday to the man who has my heart! My baby, you are my safe place, my strength, my laughter, and my calm. Your heart, your wisdom, and the way you love so deeply inspire me every single day," she wrote.

Amor continued by stating:

"I am so grateful for you, for us, and for the life we are building together. Today, we celebrate you, the incredible man who makes everything feel like home. Here’s to you, and to many more beautiful memories together. I love you."

Amor Vittone showed love to her fiancé, Marius Van Biljon, on his 55th birthday.

Source: Facebook

Marius speaks on his relationship

During his radio interview at Jacaranda FM, Marius van Biljon opened up about the loss of his wife due to kidney failure. He opened up about his relationship with Vittone, which began in November 2025, a few months after her death.

"Everybody grieves differently. I am strong in the Lord, and he helped me get through the process. I don’t have time to waste. You have to be honest and vulnerable. Amor and I have a lot in common; we’ve both gone through losses. Because she [Shannon Biljon] was a powerhouse woman, I needed another powerhouse woman, you know," he said.

Below are some of the reactions from fans under Vittone's post:

Pixie Nico Visagie wished:

"Here's to you and many more beautiful memories together."

Gita Guriah wished:

"We pray he's good to you! You deserve the best Amor. Happy birthday to your man."

Ciska Lubbe wished:

"Am so happy for you Amor lovies."

Hilda Duvenhage exclaimed:

"Here's to many more wonderful years! Happy birthday."

Melinda Steyn Steyn said:

"Happy birthday, hope you will be happy together, you deserve this happiness more."

Lady slams Amor amid new engagement

In a previous report from Briefly News, a social media user gave her candid response to Amor Vittone’s engagement, sparking widespread discussion online about her relationship with Joost.

The video clip quickly went viral on TikTok, with fans expressing mixed emotions and debating the singer’s personal life. People on social media reflected on nostalgia, celebrity culture, and differing opinions about moving on after loss.

Some people are happy for Amor, saying she has finally found happiness.

