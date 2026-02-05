“God Bless Him”: South Africans Honour David Sejobe With Nearly Half a Million Rand Donations
- A BackaBuddy campaign was launched following the death of the beloved MultiChoice Randburg head office security guard, David Sejobe
- At the time of publication, people across the country, and possibly other parts of the world, raised nearly R500 000 for David's family
- The news even reached an American woman, who read how wonderful David treated people he met in passing
After the well-known MultiChoice head office security guard, David Sejobe, was fatally struck by a vehicle while cycling to work, a woman named Sandra Radebe launched a BackaBuddy campaign on 31 January 2026. Hoping to raise at least R20 000 to support David's wife and children, the target was surpassed, reaching nearly half a million rand.
In the BackaBuddy campaign, Sandra described David, who worked at the office since 2015, as a source of encouragement, light, and positivity, "turning ordinary moments into meaningful human connections." She added that the funds would also go towards the funeral and memorial services expenses and emphasised that Mrs Sejobe and her children were the sole beneficiaries of the funds.
At the time of publication, the total amount raised was R482 500.
While David was widely known in Randburg, his story reached an American woman, who brought South Africans to her comment section.
South Africans remember David Sejobe
People on the internet pointed out how David united the nation with his smile and warm heart.
@suffocate26 wrote that it was amazing how a person with no particular title or status could make such an impact, adding:
"He shared joy, love, laughter, kindness — that was his designation, more honourary than smartness and titles, status and money! All these things he gifted were free! God bless him."
@koombookasebegwab told the online community:
"The love he had for everyone in his heart was priceless. RIP, Mr Sejobe."
@princessdee_kekanalesiba confessed in the comments:
"I have never cried for a stranger as I did for Mr David Sejobe. He really made me feel something I have never felt before."
@greek_girl4 was in awe and remarked:
"This is amazing that it’s reached so far worldwide. I had the honour of knowing Ntate David, working for MultiChoice. He brightened my day every single day with his words of wisdom and kindness."
